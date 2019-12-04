Family Channel Delivers Christmas Miracles With Holiday Programming Lineup for the Whole Family

The festivities begin on Saturday, December 21, with the exclusive return of four beloved Peanuts winter classics: A Charlie Brown Christmas at 7:25 a.m. ET/PT and It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brow n at 7:55 a.m. ET/PT. Then, on Christmas Day, viewers can catch I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT, and on Tuesday, December 31 celebrate with Happy New Year, Charlie Brown at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Also starting on December 21, Family Movie Nights invite everyone in the house to kick back with a cup of cocoa and snuggle up with festive flicks, airing nightly starting at 7 p.m.

A Christmas Carol: The Holiday Musical with a Scrooge Loose! – Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. ET /PT: Scrooge, President of Scrooge Enterprises, launches a smartphone app that will ruin Christmas by forcing a crippling sales tax on the population.

at /PT: Scrooge, President of Scrooge Enterprises, launches a smartphone app that will ruin Christmas by forcing a crippling sales tax on the population. Switchmas – Sunday, December 22 at 7 p.m. ET /PT: A Christmas obsessed Jewish boy on his way to sunny Florida figures out how to get the Christmas of his dreams by trading airline tickets and places with another boy on his way to snowy Christmastown, Washington.

at /PT: A Christmas obsessed Jewish boy on his way to sunny Florida figures out how to get the Christmas of his dreams by trading airline tickets and places with another boy on his way to snowy Christmastown, Washington. Jingle all the Way – Monday, December 23 at 7 p.m. ET /PT: Two rival fathers desperately try to purchase a nearly sold-out action figure for their sons on a last-minute shopping spree on Christmas Eve.

at /PT: Two rival fathers desperately try to purchase a nearly sold-out action figure for their sons on a last-minute shopping spree on Christmas Eve. Nativity! – Monday, December 23 at 9 p.m. ET /PT: A primary school teacher is asked to produce the year's nativity play. Hilarity ensues when he lies to his opponent that a Hollywood producer will be turning the play into a movie.

at /PT: A primary school teacher is asked to produce the year's nativity play. Hilarity ensues when he lies to his opponent that a producer will be turning the play into a movie. Elf – Tuesday, December 24 at 7 p.m. ET /PT: Buddy ( Will Ferrell ) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York , in search of his father.

at /PT: Buddy ( ) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to , in search of his father. Santa's Little Helper – Tuesday, December 24 at 9 p.m. ET /PT: A recently fired businessman is thrown into a competition to become Santa's second in command. Put into a series of training exercises, he and another aspiring elf must go head-to-head to win the job.

If that's not enough festive fun, moms and daughters – and anyone else! – can celebrate the season with Lorelai and Rory, as Gilmore Girls Christmas episodes air at 11 p.m. ET/PT daily from December 21 through Christmas Day. Fans also won't want to miss holiday-themed episodes of top series Grizzy & The Lemmings, Inspector Gadget, Rev & Roll and Just like Mom and Dad. The excitement continues post-Christmas with -to-back episodes of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir on Thursday, December 26 beginning at 7 a.m. ET/PT and Just Add Magic, on Friday, December 27 starting at 7 a.m. ET/PT.

Family OnDemand will also offer many holiday episodes and specials airing as part of the holiday lineup. For more information on Family Channel's December programming schedule, visit the 'watch' section of Family.ca.

