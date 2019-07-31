Family Channel, CBBC and Beachwood Canyon in Production on New Live-Action Tween Gymnastics Series Springboard

"We're delighted to announce that production on Springboard is underway," said Joe Tedesco, Executive Vice President and General Manager, DHX Television. "Family Channel has seen tremendous success working with Frank van Keeken in the past on such shows as Wingin' It , Lost & Found Music Studios, and of course, The Next Step . We are excited to collaborate with his team at Beachwood Canyon Productions, and with CBBC to bring this new aspirational and heartfelt intergenerational series to our audience."

"The CBBC audience are already huge fans of Frank van Keeken's work and love the expert blend of emotion and aspiration in his characters," said Cheryl Taylor, Head of Content for BBC Children's. "Springboard, with young gymnast Jenny's engaging and enabling journey, looks set to attract an equally besotted army of fans."

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with DHX Television and CBBC to create this inspiring gymnastic drama," says Frank van Keeken, Creator and Executive Producer. "Our cast includes amazingly talented gymnasts and we are excited to introduce them to our young audiences and their families around the world."

Springboard follows Jenny Cortez, a talented young gymnast, who moves to a new city when her family gets the opportunity to run their own gymnastics club. With new friends and an intimidating new school, Jenny looks to persevere and become the gymnastics legend she was born to be.

Springboard stars Morgan Wigle as Jenny Cortez; Tom Hulshof as Jenny's brother, Joon Cortez; Helena Marie as Jenny's mother, Whitney Cortez; and Shawn Alex Thompson as Jenny's Grandfather, Gus McIlroy. The series also stars Francesca van Keeken (The Next Step), Jordan Clark (The Next Step), and newcomers Ajanae Stephenson, Natasha Zaborski, Holly Belbeck, Abby Stretch, Keira Still, Luca Assad, Osias Reid, Leonidas Castrounis, Parker Lauzon and Hailey Vynychenko.

Springboard is produced by Beachwood Canyon Productions in association with DHX Television's Family Channel and is executive produced by Frank van Keeken with his Beachwood Canyon Productions team. Andrew Barnsley (Schitt's Creek, JANN) and Ben Murray (JANN, Working the Engels) also serve as executive producers. International distribution will be handled by DHX Media.

About Family Channel

Family Channel offers the best in family television entertainment in a premium, high-definition, multiplatform environment. Dedicated to celebrating family life and providing opportunities for the whole family to gather and watch together, Family airs a unique mix of top-rated Canadian and acquired series, movies and specials. Family Channel subscribers have access to the Family Channel App, Family OnDemand and Family Online at no additional cost, to see hit movies and series when they want them, where they want them. Visit us at Family.ca.

About DHX Television

DHX Television is composed of Family Channel, Family CHRGD, Family Jr. and Télémagino, and is part of DHX Media Ltd., a leading creator, producer, marketer and broadcaster of family entertainment. Dedicated to celebrating family fun, DHX Television delivers best-in-class programming and hosts captivating live events that appeal to Canadian families. DHX Television is home to world-renowned series including The Next Step, America Ninja Warrior Jr. and Chip and Potato.

About CBBC

CBBC is the guardian of memorable stories and magical characters for UK children aged 6-12. Our enriching public service helps them make sense of the world and is a trusted beacon of excellence. We make it our mission to ensure our broad and unique genre offer; our stealth learning and storytelling expertise; our sense of fun and our inspiring role models reach as many UK kids as possible. Alongside an unparalleled number of participation opportunities for passionate fans CBBC is the home of high-quality digital products and interactive experiences.

About Beachwood Canyon Productions

Beachwood Canyon Productions (BCP) is a television production company focused on the creation of children's television content. With over 350 half-hours of television created and executive produced by BCP, it is one of the top global creators of award-winning tween television. Shows created by BCP have won several children's BAFTAs, CSAs and Shaw Rocket Prizes.

With an attention to creating aspirational television that educates and inspires, BCP has carved out a niche as "Must See TV" for kids the world over.

SOURCE Family Channel

For further information: For additional information, set visits, artwork please contact: Joanna Landsberg, Publicity Manager- DHX Television and DHX Studios, joanna.landsberg@dhxmedia.com, +1 416-977-7458; International Trade media: Janet Balmforth at DDA Blueprint PR, aimee@ddablueprint.com, +44 (0) 20 7932 9800