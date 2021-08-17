Families for Addiction Recovery Speaks Out to End Opioid Poisoning Crisis in Support of International Overdose Awareness Day

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD). Between 2016-2020, there were more than 21,000 apparent opioid toxicity deaths in Canada. In 2019, one in six deaths of Ontarians 15-24 years of age was opioid related. Most of these deaths were accidental and preventable. Yet as a nation we continue to hesitate in taking the bold actions required to save lives and prevent families from being destroyed.

Angie Hamilton, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Families for Addition Recovery (FAR Canada), is available to speak to the following critical issues:

Need for the federal government to decriminalize the possession of drugs for personal use nationally, not city by city

Need for the Ontario government to adopt and act on the recommendations in the 2019 Report of the Ontario Auditor General on Addiction Services and, in particular:

reduce wait times for treatment (especially residential treatment for youth)



work with stakeholders and peer deputy ministers of health from other provinces to discuss and identify ways of providing parents with a voice to positively guide addictions treatment for children and youth



reinstate the Opioid Emergency Task Force



allow those on opioid agonist therapy (OAT) into treatment programs



provide sufficient Consumption and Treatment Services Sites

Need for the federal and provincial governments to work expeditiously with addiction medicine physicians to address their concerns on the existing safer supply programs

We need the media's help to elevate the issues faced by our loved ones related to substance use.

About FAR Canada

FAR Canada is a volunteer-run national charity founded by parents of children who have struggled with addiction from their teens. Our goal is long term recovery for those with addiction and their families. We are families helping families and a source for meaningful support, education and advocacy. We offer free trained peer support for families struggling with addiction, educate about addiction, health laws and drug policies, are a voice for families to influence government policy, and strive to protect our families from the legal and illegal drug trade. There is hope. Visit www.farcanada.org

