Famed Mother's Pizza Brand's Pandemic Pivot

Alger's vision was to take this nostalgic 1970s restaurant chain that once boasted over 100 Canadian locations and offer the same beloved pizza through a line of frozen pizzas aimed at being sold in grocery stores across the country.

"We were all set," says Mother's brand owner, Alger. "I had done all the work, from researching the original recipes, package design, to finding the facility that would produce our products. I was feeling good, we had participated in some tradeshows in the fall of 2019 and the response was overwhelmingly positive. And in early 2020, I was having conversations with various retailers, setting meetings, sending samples and then suddenly, things changed, the pandemic hit. At that point, everything was on hold."

For most of 2020, Mother's Pizza saw several challenges to how business was being conducted. Some of the early interest in Mother's products had waned, as more pressing issues were being addressed. Not wanting to lose another year, Alger decided to take his product directly to the masses, the people who wanted to taste the legendary Mother's pizza once again. So, he decided to launch a Kickstarter campaign "Be a Mother Backer."

The Mother's Kickstarter campaign is designed to do two things:

Give Canadians a chance to be among some of the first to enjoy their favourite pizza brand once again, along with some cool swag, and even a chance to have their picture on the box. Demonstrate to retailers that Canadians are hungry for change when it comes to frozen pizza. And that they want their beloved Mother's pizza made available everywhere.

For far too long the choices have been limited, Mother's Pizza hopes to change that. With frozen pizza surging during the pandemic, Alger hopes that this time around the timing is right!

About Mother's Pizza – In 1970, this legendary restaurant chain opened the doors to first location in Hamilton, Ontario. Designed as a family style restaurant, it quickly became popular as it was known for its warm atmosphere, checkered tablecloths, tiffany lamps, and for serving Canadian families with great tasting homestyle meals at reasonable prices. The popularity of the Mother's concept proved to be a successful one, growing to over 100 franchised locations across Canada in a short period of time.

During its time, Mother's Pizza Parlour and Spaghetti House truly became a home away from home to Canadian families and became a gathering place for countless family get-togethers such as birthday parties, anniversaries, and graduations.

During the early 80s, Mother's Pizza was sold to a consortium that included several Toronto Blue Jay players such as Ernie Witt, Lloyd "Shaker" Moseby, and Jessie Barfield. This group eventually sold the Mother's Corporation to Little Caesars LLC. Little Caesars® then began to convert most of the Mother's take-out and delivery locations into Little Caesars® Pizza stores and closed the remaining Mother's sit-down locations.

A sad day for many, however what remains to this day is a brand with a tremendous amount of equity that is firmly engrained in Canada's history and in the hearts and minds of millions of Canadians.

