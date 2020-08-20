Fall enrolment surges 51% for adult learners at Toronto's Chang School of Continuing Education

"While the economy is starting to show signs of recovery, we still have no idea what the long-term impact of the pandemic will be to the job market. Many industries are going to be disrupted. People feel anxious. Now is the best possible time to be looking at continuous learning opportunities," he says.

Hepburn attributes The Chang School's enrolment growth to its strong domestic and international reputation, its course credits that count toward degrees, as well as its many certificate programs that can be completed entirely online.

He also cites a growing understanding of how far online education has progressed technologically and pedagogically since its invention in the 1990s.

"It shouldn't surprise people that online learning platforms like edX, FutureLearn and Coursera are also seeing their users rise at unprecedented levels," Hepburn says.

"Online learning has culturally caught up to online dating – it's now the default setting for just about everyone and we don't know really if we will ever switch back entirely to pre-COVID education models," he adds.

