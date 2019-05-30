Fairstone Financial Inc. Announces Promotion of Oona Robinson and Nicole Hunter

MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone") announced the promotion of Oona Robinson to the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and the promotion of Nicole Hunter to Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer of the Company.

Oona Robinson joined Fairstone as Chief Financial Officer in 2017. With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and capital markets, Oona has established a reputation for aligning financial and business strategies in support of corporate growth. In her role as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Oona will be responsible for increasing capital market access for Fairstone, diversifying the capital structure and actively controlling the cost structure of the overall business to drive growth and maintain profitability.

Nicole Hunter has a 25-year career with Fairstone, occupying management roles in operations before moving into leadership roles in credit risk management and business analytics. A results-driven leader, Nicole is focused on maximizing company returns through strategic growth opportunities. In her role as Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer, Nicole oversees legal, compliance, risk and credit & analytics. She will be responsible for ensuring an enterprise-wide approach to risk management.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone is Canada's largest non-bank provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with, as at March 31, 2019, over $3.0 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is privately-held by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC and Värde Partners. More at Fairstone.ca.

