Fairstone Bank and Best Buy Canada Renew Exclusive Retail Financing Partnership, Expanding Flexible Payment Options for Canadian Consumers

Renewal secures cornerstone retail financing relationship

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fairstone Bank of Canada ("Fairstone Bank"), Canada's leading alternative lending bank, and Best Buy Canada Ltd. ("Best Buy"), Canada's largest consumer electronics retailer, today announced the renewal of their exclusive point-of-sale financing partnership.

Since launching in 2020, the partnership has helped thousands of Canadians make technology purchases more accessible. Through Fairstone Financial Inc., a subsidiary of Fairstone Bank, Best Buy customers can access in-store, and online financing through a digital application that enables approval or prequalification in under two minutes.

"Best Buy has been a valued partner from the outset, and this renewal reflects the trust, performance and the shared commitment we have built together," said Emilie Boulay, Senior Vice President, Chief Card Services Officer at Fairstone Bank. "Together we have delivered fast and seamless financing solutions to Best Buy customers across Canada, and we look forward to continuing to grow that success in the years ahead."

"Technology plays an essential role in how Canadians work, learn, connect and navigate their daily lives," said Bryan Kooistra, Chief Financial Officer, Best Buy Canada. "By extending our partnership with Fairstone Bank, we're continuing to provide customers with flexible and transparent financing options, while enabling innovative programs like Monthly Subscription that make it easier to access and upgrade the technology they rely on."

Best Buy is one of more than 2,100 merchant partners coast to coast that rely on Fairstone Bank's retail financing programs, which combine proprietary technology and dedicated support to simplify the customer experience.

About Fairstone Bank of Canada

Fairstone Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries, including Fairstone Financial Inc. and Home Trust Company, deliver innovative, accessible and reliable financial solutions that enable Canadians to reach their financial goals. Collectively, they offer residential and commercial mortgages, consumer deposits and GICs, retail and automobile financing, credit cards and digital lending, as well as unsecured and secured personal loans online and at more than 260 branches coast to coast. With nearly 100 years of operating history, Fairstone Bank is Canada's leading alternative lending bank, serving approximately two million customers nationwide.

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Express and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 300 Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Best Buy Express stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

SOURCE Fairstone Financial Inc.

Caroline Morin, Vice President, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 833 461-2900