Fairness for Music Creators: Re:Sound calls for urgent changes to the Copyright Act

Updated Legislation is critical lifeline for Canadian music creators

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Ahead of the National Summit on the Future of the Arts, Culture and Heritage Sectors on May 2 to 4, Re:Sound and its members are urging the Government of Canada to act quickly to fulfill its 2021 commitment to amend the outdated Copyright Act to support Canadian music creators. The Fairness for Music Creators initiative calls on both Minister Rodriguez, Canadian Heritage and Minister Champagne, Innovation, Science and Industry to build on the progress to date and further strengthen Canada's copyright legislation to ensure a fair and equitable system for music creators that fosters continued growth and prosperity of the creative industry in Canada.

"Strong copyright legislation is vital to the Canadian music landscape," said Lou Ragagnin, President and CEO of Re:Sound, the Canadian not-for-profit music licensing company. "The current Copyright Act contains several provisions that are outdated and fundamentally unfair to performers and makers. These unfair provisions need to be amended now."

Re:Sound is calling for urgent updates to the Copyright Act to meet 21st century realities, such as:

Remove the "temporary" $1.25M exemption provided to commercial radio: Since 1997, this exemption has lost performers and makers in Canada more than $160 million while at the same time commercial radio has seen massive growth and profitability. This subsidy for commercial radio comes only at the expense of performers and makers in Canada . This exemption is unfair and must be removed.

Since 1997, this exemption has lost performers and makers in more than while at the same time commercial radio has seen massive growth and profitability. This subsidy for commercial radio comes only at the expense of performers and makers in . This exemption is unfair and must be removed. Update definition of sound recording: Since 1997, the definition of sound recording has excluded performers and makers from television and film royalties. All rights-holders contributing to a sound recording deserve equitable treatment. The current definition leaves Canadian performers and makers behind in the digital age.

"Canada is home to world class performers and makers, yet many continue to struggle because of outdated provisions that leave them without fair compensation for their work," added Annie Morin, Executive Director of ARTISTI.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated an already struggling sector of our music industry in Canada," said Ragagnin. "We are encouraged by some of the work the government has done to date and urge policymakers to ensure copyright reform is prioritized on an urgent basis to provide music creators with timely support and to put Canadian performers and makers on a level playing field with their peers in Canada and around the world."

To learn more about the Fairness for Music Creators initiative, visit www.resound.ca.

About Re:Sound

2022 marks Re:Sound's 25th anniversary as the Canadian not-for-profit music licensing company dedicated to obtaining fair compensation for Performers and Record Labels for their performance rights. We advocate for music creators, educate music users, license businesses and distribute royalties to creators — all to help build a thriving and sustainable music industry in Canada. We do this in collaboration with our member organizations: ACTRA RACS, Artisti, MROC, Connect, SOPROQ, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada.

SOURCE Re:Sound

For further information: Media Contact: Taylor Jantzi, Global Public Affairs, [email protected], (416) 575-5366