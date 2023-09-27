Fairmont Royal York accused of unfair labour practices

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Toronto Hospitality Employees Union (THEU-CSN) denounces the growing number of unfair labour practices and anti-union maneuvers being perpetrated against it and its members by the Fairmont Royal York.

In one of several complaints filed with the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB), the union also accused management of the prestigious hotel of bargaining in bad faith. At the first meeting with the Ministry of Labour-appointed conciliator, the employer denied all the progress that had been made at the bargaining table, despite the agreements that had been reached up to that point.

The union is dismayed that the employer has unilaterally changed the procedure for granting vacations to reception desk workers and hosts / hostesses since they joined the union, in violation of the Labour Relations Act. The workers also accuse the employer of changing its disciplinary procedures and applying harsher and longer disciplinary measures, without respecting the time limits in place prior to their unionization.

Moreover, management has been specifically targeting THEU-CSN members since they launched an organizing drive to oust the incumbent union representing workers in the hotel's food service, housekeeping and other departments. After openly supporting the other union (for which THEU-CSN filed a complaint with the OLRB in October 2022 for interference with union activity), Fairmont Royal York management continues to intimidate THEU-CSN members with a flurry of unwarranted disciplinary measures.

OLRB hearings on some of the unfair labour practice complaints are scheduled to begin on Tuesday October 3, 2023.

"In Canada, freedom of association is protected by the Charter of Rights," points out THEU-CSN spokesperson David Sanders. "An employer cannot interfere with a union organizing drive, favour one union over another, let alone refuse to negotiate a collective agreement. We call on Fairmont Royal York management to stop its anti-union behaviour and its intimidation of the workers we represent. The employer must come to the bargaining table, acknowledge the agreements reached to date, and conclude negotiations on the first collective agreement for reception desk workers and hosts / hostesses."

The Fairmont Royal York hotel is a part of the Accor Hotels Group based in France.

About THEU-CSN

The Toronto Hospitality Employees Union (THEU-CSN) was born of the need to create a strong union controlled entirely by us, the hospitality workers of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The union is affiliated with the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents more than 330,000 workers in all industries.

For further information: David Sanders, Toronto Hospitality Employees Union (THEU-CSN), (416) 795-1789