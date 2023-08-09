Fairgrounds Announces New Locations for the Canadian Pickleball and Padel Club

The "non-club" club is expanding across Canada with Grounds For Play

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - After the successful 2022 opening of Toronto's first democratic sports club, Fairgrounds Public Racket Club is launching a rapid expansion to meet the rising national demand for pickleball and padel courts working with innovative groups including First Capital REIT, QuadReal Property Group , Shape Properties and Originate Developments. One of the first locations to be completed will be this summer; Fairgrounds will open the doors to its Toronto hub at 1375 Yonge Street in the Rosedale neighbourhood on September 2nd featuring a weekend of Free Play for all guests. It will be joined by 10+ additional locations opening across Canada in the coming year in Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Hamilton and throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Disrupting the traditional world of racquet sports, Fairgrounds bridges the gap between exclusive private clubs and public amenities. With these new locations, Fairgrounds is poised to take ownership of the recreational pickleball space across the country and offer tens of thousands of Canadians a place to connect and socialize through the power of sport. Each club provides a free membership with premium accessibility in convenient locations with well-maintained surfaces, lighting for evening games and winterized grounds for year-round play but without the outdated rules that can come from private clubs.

Taking a people-first approach to racquet sports, the clubs will focus on the experience off the court just as much as on with a mix of cultural events and artistic expressions that capture the essence of this inclusive community. A range of programs are available for players of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, including introductory lessons for beginners and opportunities to socialize in a different way through matches and events.

"We wanted to create these spaces to ensure players of all levels could come together and have fun on and off the court. Every touchpoint along the way has been designed to evoke a feeling of fun and euphoria, from our programming to our merchandise. We are proud to have partnered with our collective design partners; the incredible commercial design studio, Ste. Marie for our builds, and our ongoing design collaborator, Design Of Brand." says Curtis Diggins, Head of Marketing for Fairgrounds

LOCATIONS IN DESIGN

1375 Yonge St. Toronto, ON .

. Cloverdale Mall, Etobicoke, ON .

. Assembly Park, Concord, ON .

. Deerfoot City, Calgary, AB

For more information and to book your court, go to visitfairgrounds.com and follow @VisitFairgrounds on Instagram

ABOUT PICKLEBALL

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America, with a 40 percent growth rate between 2019 and 2022. Easy to learn and play, the sport is popular across all generations and has a rapidly growing fanbase amongst Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers who flock to pickleball courts for the community-oriented experiences, physical activity and friendly competition.

ABOUT PADEL

Padel is the fastest growing racquet sport in the world, with more than 25 million people playing in over 90 countries. Invented in Mexico in 1969, and described as a mixture of squash and tennis, the sport has trended in Spain and Argentina for decades. It shares the same scoring system as tennis but is played on a court about a third the size, with the four enclosing walls helping keep the ball in play. Players (two-on-two) use perforated, hard-plastic paddles and a tennis-like ball that's smaller in size.

ABOUT FAIRGROUNDS

Fairgrounds is redefining racquet and social clubs in Canada through a network of democratic facilities located across the country. By taking a community-first approach, Fairgrounds is engaging players of all levels, ages and abilities through free-play and drop-in opportunities, in-person events, social networking and retail spaces offering equipment, apparel and lifestyle items. Fairgrounds was founded in 2022 by a team of Canada's top forward-thinking entrepreneurs that includes Matt Rubinoff, founder of Stackt Market and Drummond Munro, co-founder of Superette.

