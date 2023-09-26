Fair Practices Commissioner to provide an independent review for WorkSafeBC complaints

Allan Seckel is the first Fair Practices Commissioner for WorkSafeBC

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fair Practices Commissioner (FPC) for WorkSafeBC is now up and running. The FPC gives workers, employers and workers' dependants the opportunity to be heard if a complaint hasn't been resolved through a WorkSafeBC manager or the organization's Issue Resolution Office (formerly called the Fair Practices Office).

The FPC was established by the Government of B.C. through legislation, and it has a reporting structure that enhances independence from the rest of WorkSafeBC. Fair Practices Commissioner Allan Seckel was appointed in May 2023 by WorkSafeBC's Board of Directors for a renewable three-year term.

"My role is to provide an independent review for workers, employers, and workers' dependants relating to alleged unfairness by WorkSafeBC," said Allan Seckel, the Fair Practices Commissioner. "I'm honoured to be the first Fair Practices Commissioner for WorkSafeBC."

The commissioner will be able to make recommendations for resolving complaints and will issue an annual report to WorkSafeBC's Board of Directors. However, the commissioner will not review the merits of individual WorkSafeBC decisions, for which there is an existing review and appeal process.

"It is critical to maintain an effective workers' compensation system, and this includes providing people a place to turn to when they have a complaint to submit," said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. "Establishing an independent Fair Practices Commissioner will help ensure complaints about WorkSafeBC are addressed in a fair, impartial and respectful manner."

The Fair Practices Commissioner will:

Investigate complaints of alleged unfairness by WorkSafeBC from workers, employers, and workers' dependants.

unfairness by WorkSafeBC from workers, employers, and workers' dependants. Recommend to WorkSafeBC how to resolve these complaints.

Recommend to WorkSafeBC how to address systemic problems with the fairness of WorkSafeBC's practices as indicated by these complaints.

Recommend to WorkSafeBC about how to address the systemic problems with the fairness of the application of policies of the Board of Directors, or practices and procedures of WorkSafeBC.

Workers and employers should ensure their complaint has been reviewed by the Issue Resolution Office at WorkSafeBC before submitting a complaint to the Fair Practices Commissioner. More information is available at: worksafebcfairpracticescommissioner.com .

About Allan Seckel

Allan Seckel, KC, has had a career spanning private practice, public service, and the not-for-profit sector, with in-depth experience in both investigations and dispute resolution. From 2003 to 2009 he was the Deputy Attorney General for B.C., and from 2009 to 2011 he was the Cabinet Secretary, head of Public Service, and Deputy Minister to the Premier of British Columbia.

From 2011 to 2021 Mr. Seckel was the CEO of Doctors of BC, and he is currently Chair of the BC Housing Commission, Chair of Legal Aid BC, and a board member for TransLink and ICBC. An active community member, he also serves as Board Chair for Covenant House Vancouver.

Mr. Seckel holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with joint honours in economics and commerce from Simon Fraser University; a law degree from the University of Victoria; and a Master of Law degree from Gonville & Caius College at Cambridge University, where he attended as a Commonwealth Scholar. He is the co-author of two legal texts. A member of the Law Society of BC, he was designated a King's (originally Queen's) Counsel in 2003. In 2013, he earned the designation ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

SOURCE Fair Practices Commissioner

For further information: Media Enquiries: [email protected]