GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) announced today that administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) were imposed on 10 individuals. The penalties relate to violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act) arising out of the 2019 federal general election.

The Deputy Commissioner of Canada Elections, acting pursuant to powers delegated to him by the Commissioner, issued Notices of Violation to:

four individuals who served as official agents during the 2019 federal general election for failing to produce the required candidate's electoral campaign return within four months after polling day;

six financial agents for failing to produce the required nomination contestant's campaign return within four months following the selection date (or polling day if it falls within 30 days of an electoral period).

In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, a notice that sets out the name of the person or entity, the act or omission, and the amount of each AMP is published on the CCE's website.

Under the Act, the official agent or the financial agent must provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the required documentation within the timeframe set out in the Act. Failure to provide this documentation within the deadline may result in a referral to the CCE and possible compliance or enforcement action. AMPs are among the tools available to address these types of violations. They aim to promote compliance with the Act and maintain confidence in the integrity of the political financing regime. More information about AMPs and requirements set out in the Act can be found in the links below.

