Faguy & Co. Investigates TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX:TVK)

MONTREAL, June 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Faguy & Co., a leading Canadian plaintiff-side litigation law firm, is investigating a possible securities class action on behalf of shareholders of TerraVest Industries Inc., a diversified industrial manufacturer.

On June 5, 2026, it was reported that Québec's financial markets regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), is investigating TerraVest's Executive Chairman, Charles Pellerin, for allegedly tipping family members and associates with insider information about a major acquisition, enabling them to realize profits of approximately $6.8 million.

Following this news, TerraVest's share price declined approximately 30% on June 5, 2026.

Shareholders who purchased securities of TerraVest and suffered losses are encouraged to contact Faguy & Co. to discuss their legal rights and potential remedies.

Investors in TerraVest may contact:

Faguy & Co.

Attention: Joshua Bouzaglou

Tel: (514) 285-8100 x 223

Email: [email protected]

If you contact Faguy & Co., you are not retaining Faguy & Co., nor are you incurring any costs or obligations related to any potential class action proceeding.

About Faguy & Co.

Faguy & Co. is a leading Canadian law firm focused on complex commercial disputes, investor protection matters, and class proceedings. Its lawyers act for plaintiffs in significant claims involving securities misrepresentation, breach of duty, and corporate misconduct across Canada.

SOURCE FAGUY & CO Barristers And Solicitors Inc.