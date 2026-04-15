MONTREAL, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Faguy & Co., a leading Canadian plaintiff-side litigation law firm, is investigating a possible securities class action on behalf of shareholders of BRP Inc.

BRP is a global manufacturer of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and marine products, including the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo and Can-Am brands.

On April 14, 2026, BRP announced that it was suspending its fiscal 2027 guidance due to changes in the U.S. tariff environment resulting in incremental costs of approximately $500 million for the remainder of the year.

Following this news, BRP's share price declined approximately 36.6% on April 15, 2026.

Shareholders who purchased securities of BRP Inc. and suffered losses are encouraged to contact Faguy & Co. to discuss their legal rights and potential remedies.

Investors in BRP may contact:

Faguy & Co.

Attention: Joshua Bouzaglou

Tel: (514) 285-8100 x 223

Email: [email protected]

If you contact Faguy & Co., you are not retaining Faguy & Co., nor are you incurring any costs or obligations related to any potential class action proceeding.

About Faguy & Co.

Faguy & Co. is a leading Canadian law firm focused on complex commercial disputes, investor protection matters, and class proceedings. Its lawyers act for plaintiffs in significant claims involving securities misrepresentation, breach of duty, and corporate misconduct across Canada.

SOURCE FAGUY & CO Barristers And Solicitors Inc.