FactualWEST, the only television conference in North America focused on creative development for creators, producers and broadcasters, returns to Vancouver

Fourth annual conference brings together award-winning international and Canadian speakers for two days of networking and skills-building in November 2019

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - FactualWEST is back again in Vancouver this year, featuring high profile speakers to inspire and share their expertise with those working in factual, documentary and lifestyle television. On November 1-2, 2019, this newly expanded event organized by Field & Post Vancouver, will bring together top showrunners, broadcasters, creators and producers for a series of workshops designed to help those working in the unscripted television industry increase their skills, learn practical tips and gain insights to move their careers and projects forward.

Representatives from numerous broadcasting companies will be in attendance, including executives from the CBC, Knowledge Network, Bell Media, OutTV, Telus, and Corus Entertainment.

Conference sessions will be led by some of Vancouver's senior creative talent—such as Dana Johl, Andy Bely, and Trevor Hodgson—as well as many notable international speakers, including:

Pat Younge : Founder of Sugar Films and former Chief Creative Officer with the BBC (2010-2014) and President of Travel Channel Media USA (2005-2009). Pat helped bring to life some of the world's most popular shows, such as Top Gear , Strictly Come Dancing , Dr Who , Frozen Planet , Luther, Man v Food and Anthony Bourdain : No Reservations .



: Founder of Sugar Films and former Chief Creative Officer with the BBC (2010-2014) and President of Travel Channel Media (2005-2009). Pat helped bring to life some of the world's most popular shows, such as , , , , and . Michelle Josue : Award-winning Director/Editor/Executive Producer best known for her critically-acclaimed feature Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine , winning 10 Best Documentary and Audience Choice Awards from the film festival circuit.



: Award-winning Director/Editor/Executive Producer best known for her critically-acclaimed feature , winning 10 Best Documentary and Audience Choice Awards from the film festival circuit. Stephen Neely : Co-executive producer of Murder Mountain and supervising producer of Aaron Hernandez Uncovered; his next project, Hip Hop Untold , is slated to debut on F/X.



: Co-executive producer of and supervising producer of his next project, , is slated to debut on F/X. Alan Griffiths : Founder of World Media Rights (WMR), one of the largest UK-based suppliers of programs to US networks. Alan previously worked at the BBC as Deputy Editor of The Money Programme , and Editor of Business Programmes and Head of Multimedia for BBC News .



: Founder of World Media Rights (WMR), one of the largest UK-based suppliers of programs to US networks. Alan previously worked at the BBC as Deputy Editor of , and Editor of Business Programmes and Head of Multimedia for . Kevin Kossowan : Award winning filmmaker best known for From the Wild, which is in its fourth season of production and has been nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award.

"This year's conference features some of the industry's most knowledgeable and experienced speakers, who will offer their perspectives and insights on developing great ideas, producing amazing shows, and working with network executives," said Kate Green, FactualWEST's Director of Programming and Co-Founder of Field & Post. "We are excited and honoured to welcome such high-profile and talented industry leaders to Vancouver to impart their knowledge with us."

The event is made possible thanks to a variety of partners, sponsors and supporters including co-presenting partners: Canadian Media Producers Association of BC and Creative BC; premium partner: TELUS STORYHIVE; and partners: Director's Guild of Canada, Great Pacific Television, Canada Media Fund and Rogers Group of Funds. See the full list of partners and sponsors who are supporting the FactualWEST 2019 Conference.

"Vancouver is a thriving hub for the creation of unscripted entertainment, which is why it's critical that we hold a conference of this stature to allow creators to achieve their vision and support the future of the entertainment industry in this province," said John Ritchie, Chair of Field & Post. "Our impressive roster of partners and sponsors—to whom we are most grateful—is a testament to the unique conference program and its contribution to the entertainment industry."

FactualWEST will take place on November 1st at the Segal Centre at 500 Granville Street and on November 2nd, 2019 the Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue.

For additional conference details and to purchase tickets, visit www.factualwest.ca.

About Field & Post

Field and Post is a non-profit, member driven organization created in 2013 to bring together creators, producers, crew and suppliers who work in factual, lifestyle & documentary television. While focused primarily on Vancouver, British Columbia, the organization is welcoming of all those who are active in the industry, regardless of their geographic location. Field & Post organizes regular Pub Chats; the annual FactualWEST Conference; and works with other organizations to help the West Coast TV industry continue to grow and thrive. Their mission is to offer members opportunities to network and learn from their peers, increase their skills and build their careers in a social environment – while promoting project development and production, and contributing to the continued growth of the Canadian television industry.

Media Enquiries + Attendance

Interviews with conference speakers and organizers are available upon request, both leading up to the event on on-site.

Accredited media are welcome to attend the FactualWEST Conference and to conduct interviews on-site; however, they must register by emailing info@coldwater-communications.ca no later than October 25, 2019.

SOURCE Field & Post

For further information: To schedule an interview, contact: Theodora Jean, Owner, Coldwater Communications, theodora@coldwater-communications.ca, 236-985-4100