Facilitating Rapid Growth: White Ash Group Initiates Recruitment Partnership with Hifyre

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The White Ash Group Inc. ("White Ash Group" or the "Group") is pleased to announce the initiation of a recruitment partnership with Hifyre™ Inc. ("Hifyre"), the Digital Retail and Analytics Platform of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower"). The agreement extends through April 2022 during a planned period of rapid growth for Hifyre's development team.

After successful placements at Fire & Flower in 2021, including director level positions, White Ash Group's demonstrated history of execution ensures Hifyre's growth will not be hindered by recruitment, following recent acquisitions. White Ash Group will be hiring on an exclusive basis for various technical positions, including Mobile Developers, Product Managers, Development Operations Engineers and Data Analysts.

"Hifyre is a fast growing company with a culture and set of values that align with ours," said Graydon Welbourn , Managing Partner and Co-Founder of White Ash Group. "Technology will be critical to the growth of the cannabis industry for cultivators, processors, brands and retailers. Hifyre is leading the way in offering a full suite of important technology solutions for companies to leverage."

"We look forward to working with the White Ash group to advance our rapid growth plans and seek out the best individuals to grow our team here at Hifyre," said Erin Balloch, Head of People and Culture at Hifyre. "My previous experience with the White Ash Group gives me the confidence that Hifyre is able to rapidly scale without concern about recruitment barriers."

About White Ash Group

White Ash Group is on a mission to support all pillars of the Cannabis industry, from seed to sale, roots to suits. We empower North America's top cannabis companies by providing bespoke recruitment, staffing, and executive search solutions. White Ash Group is dedicated to providing a seamless end-to-end hiring experience and is the exclusive recruitment partner of Hifyre. Find out more at www.whiteashgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

About Hifyre

The Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics Platform is a proprietary ecosystem of products that includes the Spark Perks member program, Hifyre ONE retail software platform, Hifyre IQ cannabis data and analytics platform, and Hifyre Reach digital advertising network.

The Hifyre platform also supports Fire & Flower's advanced operations and provides a competitive advantage in providing a tailored digital experience and understanding consumer behaviours in the evolving cannabis market.

To learn more about Hifyre, visit https://www.hifyre.com .

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with over 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre Inc., to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre™ digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit https://www.fireandflower.com .

