Faces MD, Medical Aesthetics of Toronto & Royal Centre of Plastic Surgery of Barrie Joins GraceMed Group of Practices

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - GraceMed welcomes Toronto-based medical aesthetics clinic Faces MD, now GraceMed King West, and Barrie-based Royal Centre of Plastic Surgery, now GraceMed Barrie to the GraceMed group of practices.

GraceMed King West is a medical aesthetics clinic committed to setting the highest standards in aesthetic treatments. The boutique practice specializes in cosmetic injectables while offering highly personalized and effective skincare solutions. Their experienced team of medical professionals provides their patients with a safe and comfortable environment. With unparalleled aesthetic services, GraceMed King West strives to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals while improving self-confidence.

GraceMed King West is located adjacent to One Hotel in King West, downtown Toronto. GraceMed King West believes in curating long-lasting relationships with their patients and starts each service with a thorough and comprehensive consultation. Expert Aesthetic Nurse Injector Lisa Lacaprara (RN, BSN, Ba), embraces a natural aesthetic approach and creates custom-tailored treatment plans based on the patient's aesthetic desired outcomes. Lisa is passionate about medical aesthetics and enjoys helping her patients achieve their unique medical aesthetic goals. GraceMed King West staff are dedicated to patient education to ensure the highest level of patient care and satisfaction.

GraceMed Barrie (formerly Royal Centre of Plastic Surgery) is a premium surgical and medical aesthetics centre offering exceptional services and patient care. Dr. Kenneth Dickie, Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, M.D., F.R.C.S. [C], Director of the Royal Centre of Plastic Surgery (now GraceMed Barrie), received his medical degree from the University of Alberta, Canada and completed his post-graduate specialty training in Plastic Surgery at University of Western Ontario and Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, Ontario. During the past 20 years, Dr. Dickie has developed a specialty in Cosmetic Surgery, incorporating procedures for facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, abdominal surgery, liposuction, laser surgery and other techniques which may include both surgical and non-surgical treatments.

Dr. Dickie performs all cosmetic surgery in a private operating facility at GraceMed Barrie. Dr. Dickie's team is comprised of highly trained surgical staff and recovery room nurses; including registered nurses and board-certified anesthesiologists. Dr. Dickie's hospital privileges are also with Royal Victoria Hospital, where he serves as the Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. GraceMed Barrie takes pride in their state-of-the-art equipment which ensures the highest level of patient care and safety. GraceMed Barrie is confident that patients will feel completely at ease and comfortable with their welcoming and professional surgical team.

About GraceMed

GraceMed is an experienced team of world-class plastic and cosmetic surgeons, dermatologists, and med spa clinicians that provide a wide range of cosmetic surgeries, injectables, aesthetic procedures, and medical-grade skincare. We incorporate state-of-the-art technology with industry-leading procedures and service. Dr. Douglas Grace, founder of GraceMed, has been an esteemed Cosmetic Surgeon in the Burlington-Oakville area for over 18 years. He believes that plastic surgery and medical aesthetics are most successful when they enhance a person's natural beauty. He founded GraceMed on the pillars of excellent patient care, the highest medical standards, a professional environment, and compassionate staff. Most importantly, GraceMed upholds the things we care about most – client safety, comfort, honesty, and satisfaction.

