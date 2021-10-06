Facedrive Provides Details on Change of Auditor Process

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive" or the "Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF) today filed on SEDAR its change of auditor reporting package pursuant to section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). The reporting package provides information about the resignation of Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") as the auditor of the Company.

As described in the reporting package, the Company confirms that:

the Company received a letter from Deloitte resigning effective September 22 , 2021. Deloitte resigned on its own initiative. Deloitte did not resign at the Company's request. The resignation of Deloitte was not considered or approved by the Company's audit committee ("Audit Committee") or board of directors in advance of the resignation. The Company is in the process of interviewing and selecting a successor auditor from a number of qualified firms. Deloitte was appointed on July 16, 2021 , as detailed in the Company's Notice of Change of Auditor dated July 16 , 2021. Deloitte began reviewing the Company's consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Q2 2021 Interim Financial Statements") in early August 2021 at the Company's request pursuant to an interim review engagement (the "Interim Review Engagement") but were unable to complete their work prior to the filing deadline of August 30 , 2021. Once it became apparent, based on communications with Deloitte, that the Interim Review Engagement would require additional time beyond the allowable time for the filing of the Q2 2021 Interim Financial Statements, the Company determined to forego an auditors' review of the Q2 2021 Interim Financial Statements and terminated the Interim Review Engagement with Deloitte. Deloitte's resignation as the auditors appointed by the Company for its 2021 fiscal year preceded the Company and Deloitte entering into a formal engagement agreement for the audit engagement year. Although Deloitte had conducted work on the Interim Review Engagement prior to the termination of its appointment as the Company's auditors, Deloitte did not commence any work on an audit engagement for the 2021 fiscal year, and has not rendered and will not render any advice or opinion with respect to the Company's 2021 annual audited financial statements (which are due to be filed by April 30, 2022 ). As a result of the work Deloitte commenced on the Interim Review Engagement (before the termination of such engagement), and the fact that Deloitte was unable to complete its review of the Q2 2021 Interim Financial Statements prior to Deloitte's resignation as the Company's auditors, there remained certain unresolved issues with respect to the Company's Q2 2021 Interim Financial Statements. The Audit Committee discussed these issues with Deloitte prior to the termination of the Interim Review Engagement. The Company has authorized Deloitte to respond fully to inquiries by any successor auditor of the Company regarding these topics.

As Deloitte did not complete their interim review procedures in entirety, Deloitte was unable to conclude whether any material modifications were needed to be made to the Q2 2021 Interim Financial Statements. In Deloitte's opinion, the following were the two unresolved issues from an accounting perspective prior to termination of the Interim Review Engagement, which remained unresolved at the time of Deloitte's resignation as the Company's auditors.

Deferred Income Tax Liabilities – Whether the Company should reflect deferred income tax liabilities for the recently acquired Food Hwy and Steer entities that were acquired in 2020. Whether the Company had any "Significant Influence" over Tally – On August 7, 2020 , the Company entered and completed a definitive agreement to invest in Tally Technology Group Inc. ("Tally"). Deloitte inquired whether the Company has any significant influence over Tally and, if so, whether the transaction should have been accounted for using the equity method.

