Facedrive Announces Name Change to STEER

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Facedrive Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: FD), (OTCQX: FDVRF) is pleased to announce its plans for a corporate name change to "Steer Technologies Inc." ("STEER") including a restyling of most offerings to "STEER", a brand that the Company acquired from Exelon in September of 2020. The rebranding will include a stylized "E" (from the word STEER) as the Company's logo, emphasizing the Company's ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) DNA and values. The Company feels the new name and logo better encapsulate the entirety of its value proposition as an integrated ESG technology platform offering on-demand and subscription-based mobility services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. As such, the Company sees the rebranding as a catalyst to further demand for its growing EV subscription and other mobility based services such as delivery, reflecting the next stage in the evolution of its original transportation and technology mandate.

The Company anticipates the rebranding of offerings to start immediately and be substantially complete within Q2 2022. The Company also intends to announce a formal notice of shareholder meeting in the coming weeks where it will seek approval for Articles of Amendment to effect an official corporate name change to "STEER Technologies Inc.", among other business.

"We are extremely excited to reposition our brand as "STEER". We always want our brand to represent: 1) a means to steer the world towards eco-friendliness and social responsibility; 2) the agility and nimbleness necessary to steer us into the future; and 3) the global dynamics of diversity and growth that will require responsible leaders to steer the world through. In business terms, we envision ourselves to be at the cutting edge of steering the mobility industry into this new era of On-Demand and Pay-As-You-Go Subscription services," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of the Company.

About the Company

Facedrive is an integrated ESG technology platform offering on-demand and subscription-based mobility services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. As part of this commitment, the Company's vision is to bring people together in conscientious commerce through a series of connected-offerings that serve as entry points for targeted ESG-conscious users and enterprises. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: On-Demand services incorporating Rideshare and Delivery businesses, and Subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, Steer EV, and others such as its health technology business. The Company's intention is for its entire platform to ultimately be powered by EcoCRED, the company's interactive carbon credits analytics, trading and education platform.

Forward-Looking Information

For further information: Company Contact: Suman Pushparajah, [email protected]; Media Contact: Sana Srithas, [email protected], Tel: 1-888-300-2228