Fabulous groundbreaking ceremony for LABO in Westmount

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In the presence of the Honourable Marc Garneau, member of parliament representing Westmount NDG, and Ms. Caroline Savic, Chief of Staff of Jennifer Maccarone, MNA for Westmount—Saint-Louis, PUR Immobilia, EMD-Batimo and Roland Hakim Consultant have gathered to officially launch the LABO Rental Housing project, located in one of Canada's first pharmaceutical labs, and on the former Dawson campus (Selby campus). Vacant for almost 25 years, the site will finally undergo the rejuvenation it deserves and will come back to life in June 2022. It will offer atypical units featuring high ceilings, large windows, renovated to meet the existing demand.

Located in Westmount, the development is bordered by Saint-Antoine, Rose-de-Lima and Bel-Air streets, and the Ville-Marie Expressway. The LABO will offer two phases of New York-inspired rental units. The particular cachet of the original building with its huge windows and nearly 12-foot ceilings will exploit an industrial look combined with the design. Ultra modern housing will allow tenants to live between heritage and modernity. "It really is the best of both worlds, the project will have a soul, like its bricks, but will satisfy the most difficult," said Philippe Bernard, founder and co-president of PUR Immobilia.

The first phase, in the original building built in 1926, will be completed in June 2022. It will have 126 rental units, over 7 floors, served by two elevators. All of the parking spaces offered will be indoor, there will be charging stations for electric vehicles and bicycle spaces will also be available. Storage spaces will be available on each floor.

The association of PUR Immobilia with EMD-Batimo and Roland Hakim Consultant naturally influences the approach adopted. Everyone contributes their great strength to develop a project that matches the bustling neighborhood, artistic, open to the world and located near everything: Atwater market, Lachine Canal, Lionel Groulx metro station, bus lines and major highways.

Moreover, in a context where "the home" has taken on a new meaning, the lobby will be equipped with a waiting area made for hanging out and enjoying the urban art especially chosen to brighten up the shared living areas. Free high-performance wireless internet access will be offered in common areas. Smart lockers (developed by the Quebec company Expedibox) in the hall of the building will facilitate the reception of deliveries. Packages will be received securely at all times, even if no one is there.

The rental complex will include an urban chalet on the roof: with a lounge area, a pool table and a fireplace, a gym and a large outdoor terrace. Tenants will see their living space extend well beyond their four walls. "We are always aware of the need for people to get away from it all, so we create truly complete common spaces to live better together! ", added Philippe Bernard, founder and co-president of PUR Immobilia.

LABO Rental Housing will also offer technological tools that will allow tenants to experience "Smart Living". Among other things, they will have access to the Pur Contact application developed by BuildingLink: it offers intelligent building technology allowing tenants to have continuous news of the building and their accommodation as well as the names of professionals from proven home services.

As for the second phase, it should consist of 188 units over 18 floors, the partners are working on the file which will be submitted to the City of Westmount for approval. Once this phase is completed, all tenants will also have access to an indoor swimming pool, coworking spaces, a large lobby, green spaces on the roof terraces. "This project will allow us to offer a wide variety of artStyle NYC condos, focused on the well-being of tenants," explained Yann Lapointe, co-president of PUR Immobilia.

In total, $ 120M will be invested to redevelop a historic building and construct a new building.

