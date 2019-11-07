FABTECH Canada 2020 To Host CWB Group CanWeld Conference

Canada's exclusive metal fabricating, forming and welding event to co-locate with CanWeld Conference; expecting to draw 6,000 industry professionals and executives to Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- FABTECH Canada — Canada's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event — and the CWB Group have announced a new strategic partnership and co-location of the CWB Group's CanWeld Conference at FABTECH Canada 2020, being held June 16-18, 2020, at the Toronto Congress Centre.

FABTECH Canada is produced by event partners AWS, FMA, SME, PMA and CCAI. FABTECH Canada 2020 will feature more than 400 exhibitors, 80 presentations, workshops and keynote presentations highlighting the best new ideas from the biggest and most innovative names in the industry as well as three networking receptions, making the event both a national conference and a trade show.

"FABTECH Canada and the CWB Group take great pride in providing opportunities for industry professionals to learn, connect and advance their businesses," said John Catalano, senior director, FABTECH. "For nearly 30 years, FABTECH has served as a springboard for high-level decision makers to learn about and invest in technologies driving manufacturing into the future, and we're thrilled to welcome the CanWeld Conference for the 2020 edition of FABTECH Canada."

Entering its eleventh year, CanWeld is a world-class conference with industry speakers and networking opportunities. Created for and by the Canadian welding and fabricating industry, CanWeld attracts industry professionals from coast to coast.



"Our 2020 conference agenda will highlight the full scope of the CWB Group and its position as a centre for excellence in all things welding," said Dan Tadic, director of the CWB Association. "CanWeld will give welding industry professionals the opportunity to discover how they can improve their welding operations, covering topics as diverse as fume management, automation, testing and welding processes. Local experts, industry leaders and academics from across Canada and overseas will share their knowledge and host open discussions on topics of interest to the industry."

With emerging manufacturing trends and the introduction of disruptive technologies in the metal fabricating industry, FABTECH Canada 2020 is designed to provide industry professionals with access to the information, technology and equipment needed to transform their businesses for future success.

For conference and registration information, visit fabtechcanada.com .

About FABTECH Canada

FABTECH is Canada's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event. The event provides a convenient, ‟one-stop-shop" venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find the tools to improve productivity and increase profits. FABTECH Canada is organized by event partners SME , AWS , FMA , PMA and CCAI . Together, these associations bring unmatched technical proficiency and industry insight to FABTECH. Read more about FABTECH's event partners here .

About CWB Group

The CWB Group is an industry-supported private sector organization providing welding certification, management systems registration and training services to over 7600 companies in 34 countries. Supported through CWB Certification , CWB Education , CWB Registration , CWB Consulting , and the CWB Association membership, the CWB Group provides a comprehensive and integrated service to the welding and joining industry. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, with staff and offices across the country, the CWB Group is accredited by and operates under the authority of, the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) as a Certification Body for the administration of Canadian Standards Association (CSA) welding-related standards.

