Fabricio Naranjo announced as national actuarial services leader for RSM Canada

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada – a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce Fabricio Naranjo as the new national leader for the firm's actuarial consulting practice.

With more than two decades of actuarial consulting experience across a broad range of topics and focus areas, Fabricio is well-equipped with the skills to position the firm's actuarial practice as the top destination for organizations looking to leverage modern tools and technologies, data science, and strategic advisors to achieve their goals.

A partner in the actuarial services practice since 2017, Fabricio's primary responsibilities are to provide strategic advice and innovative solutions to clients through the use of data analysis, risk management, insurance and reinsurance techniques. He brings value-added products to market, designed to optimize insurance operations and risk management strategies and risk profiles of mid- to large-size businesses.

"As part of a talented team, Fabricio and the rest of the actuarial services practice has delivered game-changing solutions to the insurance industry," added Harry Blum, national managing partner, RSM Canada. "His proven ability to lead and inspire, along with his extensive expertise and enthusiasm, will further strengthen RSM's consulting practice across the country and continue to ensure we deliver a first-choice advisor experience to our clients."

Fabricio has a proven track record of growth by attracting top actuarial talent and bringing innovation to the marketplace with modern actuarial and analytics processes. Additionally, he has been a key member of the RSM insurance industry team by delivering solutions to the insurance industry on a global scale.

In a business environment where the only constant is change, companies need to identify and manage their risks exposure. With proprietary tools and technology. RSM Canada's actuarial consulting team successfully balances objectives against risks while optimizing economic and financial value. Learn more about the practice by visiting their website.

About RSM Canada

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

