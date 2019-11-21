Fabienne Colas named one of 2019 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™

The list of Top 100 Winners was released yesterday, paying tribute to the outstanding women across Canada who advocate for diversity in the workforce and inspire the next generation of leaders.

"Being recognized as a WXN Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women is a tremendous honor and it's an opportunity for me to send a message to female leaders of color that ceilings are shattering, and possibilities are endless," said Fabienne Colas, Top 100 Winner. "I dedicate this national recognition to my devoted team at the Fabienne Colas Foundation and to all visible minority women out there who are working in the shadows or trying to get their voices heard. This Award encourages me more than ever to continue breaking down barriers and building more bridges," Mrs. Colas concluded.

Past Top 100 Award Winners includes Canada's most iconic women trailblazers: Margaret Atwood, best-selling author, Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut, Arlene Dickinson, chief executive officer, Venture Communications, Christine Magee, president, Sleep Country Canada, Michaëlle Jean, former governor general of Canada, Heather Reisman, founder and CEO, Indigo Books & Music, and Kathleen Taylor, chair of the board, Royal Bank of Canada.

To mark this year's awards, Women's Executive Network (WXN) is hosting an Awards Gala on November 21st at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. More than 1400 senior professionals will attend.

Award-winning actress, entrepreneur, filmmaker, producer, sought-after speaker, philanthropist and consultant, Fabienne Colas is known as the "Queen of Festivals. She created and manages 8 successful arts festivals in Montreal, Toronto, Halifax, New York City, and Port-au-Prince – including the Montreal International Black Film Festival, presented by Quebecor, which has become the largest festival of its kind in Canada and a key player in Quebec's cultural diversity; as well as the very popular Toronto Black Film Festival, presented by TD Bank, which has become a real movement. These festivals have attracted over the years close to 1 million Festival-goers and welcomed high profile guests such as Harry Belafonte, Stedman Graham, Danny Glover, Spike Lee, Tarana Burke, Martin Luther King III, Dany Laferrière, Wyclef Jean, Alfre Woodard, P.K. Subban, Isaiah Washington, Jennifer Holness, Clement Virgo and many more. Since 2005, the Fabienne Colas Foundation has supported over 2,000 artists in Canada, the USA, and Haiti.

In addition to receiving a 2019 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™, Fabienne Colas is the recipient of the following awards and recognitions: Prix 2019 Prix Relève, Femme d'Exception (Mercuriades) from The Federation of Quebec's Chambers of Commerce; Femmes en cinéma, télévision et médias numériques (FCTMN), the coveted 2018 Canada's Top 40 Under 40, being named La Presse's Personality of the Week, and named 2018 La Presse's Person of the Year (Arts & Culture), Colas is also the winner of the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award from the Black Theatre Workshop, as well as the Gala Dynastie's 2019 Hommage Culture prize. She was also awarded a Medal from Quebec's National Assembly in 2015 – recognizing Fabienne's leadership and contribution in the fight against racism and discrimination in Quebec.

