F8 Refresh: Online Fashion Retailer Newchic Enhances Users' Shopping Experience with Facebook Login

Through Login Connect with Messenger, people can quickly create new accounts through Facebook with one click while having the option to receive messages through Messenger. For customers who opted-in, Newchic reduces the barrier to purchase by sending a coupon via Messenger and runs regular click-to-Messenger advertising campaigns so that people begin a conversation with the brand quickly and easily and make purchases within Messenger. In addition, Newchic uses Facebook ads and Messenger as part of its multi-channel live sales initiative so that customers can quickly and easily purchase products during flash sales on Facebook Live.

Miko Su, Newchic Marketing Director, said at Facebook's F8 Refresh developers event Wednesday that, "As we've worked to expand our brand, scale our customer care service and connect more closely with our customers, Facebook has consistently provided solutions that help us reach our goals. After implementing Login Connect with Messenger, we've succeeded in delivering better, more personalized customer service and enabling fast and seamless account creation."

In the future, Newchic will continue to cooperate with Facebook and Bothub to facilitate a practical path to purchase and provide users with a more convenient and light-hearted shopping experience.

About Newchic

Newchic is a B2C online fashion shopping destination from Hong Kong, 2014, offering a wide range of clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories to provide customers with the ideal life of leisure and comfort, inspiring customers to define their own sense of beauty in the shopping experience. To know more about us: https://newchic.com/

Media Relations Contact:

Steven Cai

(US)+13236173816

https://www.newchic.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE Newchic Company Limited