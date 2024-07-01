SMS marketing pioneer EZ Texting announced today the release of toll-free numbers for Canadian customers—now with faster SMS/MMS speeds and no daily message rate limit.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- In celebration of Canada Day, EZ Texting, the leading provider of business SMS solutions, today announced the highly anticipated launch of toll-free numbers (TFNs) for Canadian businesses. This new offering empowers businesses of all sizes to enhance customer communication, build brand trust, and streamline operations.

EZ Texting's TFN solution boasts several industry-leading features:

Unlimited Daily Message Rate: Businesses can send and receive unlimited text messages without worrying about exceeding daily quotas.

Businesses can send and receive unlimited text messages without worrying about exceeding daily quotas. Blazing-Fast SMS & MMS Delivery: Share text, images, brochures, and other marketing materials with superior speed and reliability.

Scale with Multiple Toll-Free Numbers: We'll grow with you. Easily add multiple TFNs per business for a unified communication platform.

We'll grow with you. Easily add multiple TFNs per business for a unified communication platform. The Industry's Fastest Approval: Get your TFN approved within 1-5 business days, ensuring a fast and efficient rollout.

EZ Texting's TFN solution extends beyond technical advantages, inspiring customer confidence and projecting the professionalism that comes with an international reach. And businesses can use the same TFN for both voice calls and text messages, offering a unified communication channel.

Getting started with EZ Texting's powerful messaging suite is effortless. Businesses can start now with a new Canadian toll-free number at $39 a month, with the ability to scale to additional numbers for $25/mo.

"This is a game-changer for Canadian businesses. Toll-free numbers have long been associated with established, trustworthy brands in the US. Now, Canadian companies of all sizes can leverage that same level of credibility to build stronger brands and customer relationships," said Vijesh Mehta, CEO of EZ Texting. "With EZ Texting's streamlined verification process and competitive pricing, there's no barrier to entry. This is about empowering businesses to communicate more effectively, and ultimately, achieve greater success."

Since 2004, EZ Texting has provided 230,000+ growing businesses and organizations with an effortless way to start text marketing—and powerful features and integrations to keep conversations going.

