EY joins forces with Zilker Technology to enhance eCommerce, enterprise integration and cloud engineering services

More than 360 new team members across four countries join EY





TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - EY is excited to welcome team members from Zilker Technology to our Digital and Emerging Technologies group in the US, Canada, Serbia and India to elevate the firm's global eCommerce, enterprise integration and cloud engineering capabilities.

"Companies are under immense pressure to embrace new operating models and ways of working to transform for the future," says Linda Williams, EY Canada Managing Partner, Consulting. "Zilker's design, strategy and engineering experience will enhance how we deliver end-to-end digital transformations to help our clients unlock long-term value and thrive in the Transformative Age."

Zilker offers the unique ability to integrate enterprise technology with customer-centric experiences, aligning the user experience at every customer touchpoint to improve targeting and brand identity — critical components to success in an increasingly competitive virtual environment according to 32% of Canadian consumers.

"Our mission has always been to be a catalyst for growth, aiming to drive material business impact for our clients," says Rob Thomas, Managing Partner and CEO of Zilker Technology. "Joining EY further enables us to live out this goal and create long-term value for leading organizations across the world."

With more than 360 technology consulting professionals worldwide, Zilker is a digital consultancy and systems integrator based in Austin, Texas, that focuses on creating lasting and valuable customer experiences, with deep sector experience in consumer products, heath care, financial services, energy and utilities.

"Welcoming Zilker is another commitment to our clients that we're investing in their future by driving forward our ability ­to tackle complex challenges with the help of Hybrid Cloud and AI," says Biren Agnihotri, EY Canada Digital and Emerging Technologies Leader. "Combining our team of innovative and agile thinkers, with powerful local and global networks, will power and harmonize our people, technologies and data to create a digitalized business model that thrives in today's world."



