EY Canada welcomes SuMO IT Solutions to the firm to accelerate ServiceNow expertise

Furthering firm's investment in solution-enablement to help clients accelerate digital transformations

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - EY Canada is excited to welcome SuMO IT Solutions — an enterprise service and operations management professional services company specializing in ServiceNow platform implementation, development and support services — to the firm today. This move provides the firm with added functional expertise to deeply expand its ServiceNow presence in Canada.

"Efficient and agile operations are critical to supporting the pace of change in today's digital economy — yet, so many organizations are challenged by manual processes, legacy systems and insufficient data to make their organizations more productive," says Linda Williams , EY Canada Managing Partner, Consulting. "Having SuMO join our team allows us to merge our technology, capabilities and business expertise to support our clients on their journey to implementing digital solutions that not only address these evolving challenges, but also optimize results to deliver meaningful outcomes to the business."

Recognized by Gartner in its Market Guide for ServiceNow and The Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies, SuMO has been a leader in the service and operations management market since 2013, with expertise across 13 different industry verticals. They are the first Canadian-owned company to achieve ServiceNow Elite Partner status, while also being an Authorized Training Partner.

SuMO brings a team of dedicated strategic consultants, technical experts and ServiceNow specialists that have expertise across various facets of the ServiceNow platform that help deliver digital workflows across any organization — including IT and customer service management, asset management, HR service delivery and security operations — to EY.

"We've built a strong enterprise service and operations management company, securing a leadership position with ServiceNow in Canada and now, with EY, we can leverage their expertise and global reach to accelerate transformative growth for our clients," says Steven Kiss, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SuMO. "We look forward to joining the EY team to provide the technologies and insights that our combined clients need to create value and help them be more agile, innovative, resilient and better equipped to respond to disruptive change."

As a Global Elite ServiceNow partner, EY offers an integrated, business-led, technology-enabled approach to delivering service management and business automation services for the enterprise built on ServiceNow's cloud-based platform.

"Combining forces with a qualified, best-in-market provider like SuMO, allows us to fast-track organic growth and create the foundational build needed to reach a competitive advantage in an already mature ServiceNow market in Canada," says Biren Agnihotri, EY Canada Digital & Emerging Technologies Leader. "Together, we can readily design, develop and deploy ServiceNow business solutions to help our clients accelerate time-to-value by streamlining processes that will improve productivity, agility and scalability of their businesses in the years to come."

