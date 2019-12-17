Extraordinary Conceptions Launches Canada Location

New Toronto Office Will Build More Families

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Extraordinary Conceptions, a premier surrogacy and egg donation agency, will soon offer Canadians the chance to build and grow their families through their new office location. The leading international agency guides clients to discover ideal egg donors and gestational carriers to fulfill everyone's dreams of parenthood.

Although Extraordinary Conceptions is headquartered in San Diego, they already serve thousands of intended parents across the globe. Their new location in Toronto will allow clients to work with an agency that has conducted business in the field since 2005. Their staff members have an excellent reputation for providing intended parents with genuine care and empathy, and their Canadian office will be staffed with employees who provide this same level of experience.

Additionally, Extraordinary Conceptions understands that creating a family through egg donation or surrogacy can be a delicate and emotional matter for many people and strives to provide all clients with a top-notch fertility journey. The agency works with world-class IVF clinics to ensure that future families are comfortable and well-informed throughout their family-creating experience.

"There are a number of Canadian agencies, but we knew that Canadians were looking for an established and professional agency to assist with their growing need for egg donors and surrogates," said Petra Hollosi, Senior Client Relations "Canadians will be able to trust that the agency is experienced with the complexities of Canadian surrogacy and egg donation."

The Extraordinary Conceptions agency in Canada is able to offer the same services to future parents, surrogate mothers, and egg donors that they provide to United States citizens. They will also able to recommend the most experienced Canadian reproductive and family lawyers to help clients make the best decisions for their families.

Currently, Extraordinary Conceptions is accepting applications for those who would like to become egg donors or surrogates. Many women have not considered the potential of becoming a donor or surrogate, but it is a decision that can help many families who are in need of assistance. Applications are easy to find on the Extraordinary Conceptions website.

To learn more about the Canadian office, please visit: Extraordinary Conceptions.

About Extraordinary Conceptions: Extraordinary Conceptions is a premier agency having helped thousands of Intended Parents achieve their dreams of building a family through surrogacy and egg donation. As the leading international agency, Extraordinary Conceptions guides clients to discover their perfect egg donor and Gestational Carrier to help in fulfilling their dreams of parenthood. Their commitment, skills, and compassion are unparalleled by other agencies in the fertility field.

For further information: Petro Hollosi, petra@extraconceptions.com, 647.749.2283