Express workouts, primal movements, active recovery among 2023 fitness trends

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - As we look ahead to 2023, fitness experts across Canada are predicting more focus on personalization, physical and mental wellness and a return to foundational moves designed to build strength and prepare us for daily life. The canfitpro Fitness Trends Report 2022 is based on responses from more than 1,500 fitness professionals across Canada, focusing on what they expect to be most popular and effective in the upcoming year.

"We're seeing more interest in the role fitness plays in supporting better physical and mental health and wellness. More people than ever are approaching fitness as a tool to take better care of themselves, so there is a renewed focus on the fundamentals…like primal movements, active recovery exercises, unique and effective group fitness classes," said Maureen 'Mo' Hagan, COO of canfitpro.

The top 10 fitness trends predicted for 2023:

Functional fitness: bodyweight training, core-central, balance-stability training, primal movement training (43%) Active aging/older adult programs (39%) Freestyle group fitness classes: small group, bootcamps, circuit training, cycling, dance (38%) Upskilling for fitness pros: education, learning, research, self-study, training (37%) Active recovery: stretching, low impact exercise, yoga, hot yoga, Tai Chi , Pilates etc. (34%) Express/mini workouts: 10 to 30 minutes (31%) Fusion-style group fitness: cross-experience training with varying modalities such as yoga/HIIT, boxing/Pilates (31%) Pre-choreographed group fitness classes: small group, bootcamps, circuit training, cycling, dance, etc. (31%) Becoming a fitness professional or starting a fitness career: in-person and/or online (31%) HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) (29%)

Functional fitness includes bodyweight exercises, as well as core strengthening and other primal moves focused on stability and balance. Equipment-free workouts are likely more popular because of the need to exercise at home over the past two years. There is also a return to the fundamentals of fitness to support a healthier lifestyle and improve quality and enjoyment of life.

Active aging and older adult training are expected to be among the top fitness trends, reflecting increased interest in fitness for health and wellbeing among adults 55+. Active aging workouts offer lower impact modifications and different intensity levels designed for all ages, including bodyweight and balance training, chair fitness, aqua fitness, walking programs and more. This trend is largely fueled by Baby Boomers, who are turning to fitness to live longer and feel better into their senior years.

Freestyle group fitness classes are expected to be popular for 2023. These classes allow the instructor to customize classes based on a series of foundation moves. They allow instructors to create a comprehensive well-organized, and scientifically-supported workout that is different every time. Boot camps, small group training, circuit training classes, cycling, dance-inspired fitness are all good examples of freestyle group fitness. Smaller group fitness classes are social – a chance to get to know a regular group of people and challenge yourself to a unique workout every time.

Active recovery is in the top 5, including yoga and hot yoga, as well as Tai Chi, Pilates and more. The popularity of these kinds of workouts suggests a growing understanding of the importance of stretching and taking measures to support muscle and joint recovery.

Express and mini workouts that last 7-, 10-, 15- and 20-minutes are expected to become more popular in 2023. These effective workouts in shorter time slots can be fit into busy schedules or stacked together for a customized approach to fitness.

Fusion-style group fitness continues to lead as a fitness trend because there are endless combinations to suit all different interests and abilities. Fusion classes like yoga/HIIT or boxing/Pilates incorporate cross-experience training with varying modalities to achieve greater results and keep participants engaged.

Whether in the studio or at home, pre-choreographed group fitness classes remain at the top of the 2023 trends list. Pre-choreographed group fitness classes deliver carefully-researched exercises in tracks that are easy to teach and easy to learn. Pre-choreographed group fitness classes like Les Mills, Zumba or SoulBody BARRE issue new releases regularly to keep classes fresh and challenging.

While HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) is not new to the trends list, the range of HIIT workouts is always expanding. The popularity of circuit-based HIIT workouts continues to grow – powered by millennials who enjoy sharing intense fitness experiences with others and tracking their workouts using wearables. Tabata workouts are also here to stay in 2023. Tabata is a form of interval training that alternates between 20 seconds of intense exercise and 10 seconds of rest. This type of workout can be adapted to any fitness level and is an effective way to improve cardiovascular health, build muscle, and burn fat.

