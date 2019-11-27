Express Scripts Canada Launches Country's First Medication Nonadherence Early Detection Solution

As many as 70% of Canadians don't take their medications as prescribed, depending on the treatment

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Express Scripts Canada (ESC), one of the largest providers of pharmacy benefits management services in Canada, today announced the launch of a medication nonadherence early detection solution that can identify the individuals who are most likely to stop taking their prescription medication.

Plan sponsors lose millions of dollars annually in benefits costs, lost earnings, avoidable medical costs, and lost productivity due to patient medication nonadherence. Set to launch in 2020, the Express Scripts Canada Adherence Program will look at prescription drug claims using proprietary predictive modelling to detect people at risk for future nonadherence.

"Encouraging adherence is our priority and being able to know who is at risk for nonadherence is half the battle. We are proud to be the first pharmacy benefits manager in Canada to establish a program that will make a real difference in the lives of Canadians by identifying who is at risk before they start to take their prescribed medication," says Dr. Dorian Lo, President, Express Scripts Canada.

Medication nonadherence is an alarming trend and healthcare challenge, which results in worsening condition, short-term leave, hospital visits, extra medical testing, etc. While nonadherence is a problem for the majority of patients regardless of their treatment needs, it hits patients who take more than one medication harder. The more medications a patient requires, the less likely they are to following their prescribed medication regimens.

"We know that it's not enough to know who is going to be nonadherent. It requires proactive adherence opportunities and member intervention in order for medications to work," says Lo. "Our medication adherence program will facilitate a proactive, personalized approach, which includes services like renewal and refill reminders that further support best possible health outcomes, to combat the nonadherence challenge."

About Express Scripts Canada

Express Scripts Canada is a leading health benefits manager in Canada and has been recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the world. Our clients include Canada's leading insurers, third party administrators and government. We work with these clients to develop industry-leading solutions to deliver superior healthcare in a cost-controlled environment. We provide Active Pharmacy™ services to more than 7 million Canadian patients and adjudicate more than 100 million pharmacy, dental, and extended health claims. Through our proprietary consumer intelligence, clinical expertise, and patients-first approach, we promote better health decision for plan members, while managing and reducing drug benefit costs for plan sponsors. Express Scripts Canada is a subsidiary of Express Scripts, a Cigna company. Express Scripts is a healthcare opportunity company that unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical, and beyond to further total health.

