Express Image Digital Expands Executive Team to Improve Customer Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Express Image Digital, the leader in digital wayfinding software, through an omni-channel technology platform, today announce the additions of Thomas Patchin, Chief Revenue Officer, Cher Manowski, Chief Experience Officer and Lorenzo Lee, Chief Technology Officer into these newly created positions based on the dynamic growth of the company.

Ms. Manowski, will lead the Operations and Services Organizations, joining from Strategic Education Co., with 13-year track record of impressive career growth and increasing responsibilities. Manowski will take over the responsibility previously held by the company's Founder states. "It is exciting to be a part of a renowned customer service team and look forward to moving the business forward through continued focus on our customers and increasing our support solutions."

Mr. Lee will oversee technology strategy and will take over the product development roadmap to ensure the product remains focus on the customers. He is a seasoned technologist with a background in software architecture and design. He has founded several startups and has years of consulting with companies of all sizes from startups to Fortune 500.

Mr. Patchin will oversee the marketing, sales and partner channels with responsibility for revenue acceleration strategies, aligning the customer experience and strengthening the brand. A customer focused executive, Patchin brings a unique aptitude for improving the customer experience while assisting companies in creating and enhancing their revenue streams. He shared, "I am looking forward to leveraging my passion for customer first cultures with my track record of increasing the portfolio with new clients."

Jeffery Sarenpa, President|Founder shared, "These Executives embody Express Image Digital's culture and share our vision to delivering interactive digital solutions that optimize the guest experiences while developing long term customer relationships."

Scott Morrow, CEO said, "We are excited to add these influential Executives to our Senior Leadership Team. Each brings a unique and valuable skillset that will immediately contribute to expanding our presence as the leading innovator in digital wayfinding software." Morrow added, "These executives will significantly improve our trajectory as the leader of omni-channel digital wayfinding software and expand our ability to help our customers improve their guest experience and satisfaction."

About Express Image Digital

Express Image Digital specializes in interactive wayfinding software delivering omni-channel solutions that engage users in their preferred channel. Delivering customized user experience designs with intuitive interfaces for mobile app's, websites, interactive kiosk and digital signage solutions, EID is the leader in end-to-end digital wayfinding software with more than 100 million guest sessions per year. EID has custom solutions for Malls/REIT's, Healthcare, Airports, Hospitality and Event Centers. To learn more, visit https://expressimage.digital or LinkedIn.

More information please contact us at: info@expressimage.digital

SOURCE Express Image Digital

Related Links

https://expressimage.digital

