OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its in-market presence in Mexico, marking a quarter-century of fostering trade, investment and economic collaboration between Canada and Mexico.

EDC's President and CEO, Alison Nankivell, was in Mexico to meet with business leaders and partners, to reinforce EDC's commitment to supporting Canadian exporters and investors in the region.

"Canada and Mexico share a longstanding trading relationship built on trust, shared values and a strong continental partnership. This has led our economies to become deeply integrated across several key sectors, from automotive to agriculture to advanced manufacturing, helping to build a strong North American supply chain that leverages our respective strengths," said Nankivell. "As we mark 25 years of EDC's presence in Mexico, we reaffirm our commitment to helping Canadian businesses thrive in this vital market and to strengthening the economic ties that bind our two nations."

Mexico is Canada's fifth-largest trading partner and top export destination in Latin America. In 2024, Canada exported $8.6 billion in goods to Mexico and imported $47 billion worth of goods from the country. Between 2000 and 2024, Canadian exports to Mexico grew at an average annual rate of more than 6%. Canada's main exports to Mexico are vehicles, machinery, agri-food products and minerals. In 2024, Canada was the third-largest foreign investor in Mexico, mainly in mining, transport, manufacturing and financial services.

Canadian exporters and investors can access more than 50 markets globally through Mexico's 15 trade agreements. Since the North American Free Trade Agreement began in 1994, bilateral trade between Canada and Mexico has increased approximately sevenfold. The current Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (2020) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (2018) further strengthen bilateral ties. This milestone for EDC aligns with Prime Minister Carney's official visit to Mexico, highlighting Canada's strategic commitment to strengthening its bilateral trade relationship with a key partner.

EDC in Mexico: 25 Years of Impact

Since opening its first representation in Mexico City in 2000, followed by Monterrey in 2002, EDC has played an important role in helping Canadian companies succeed in Mexico. Since 2000, EDC has provided approximately CAD$55 billion in business volume in the Mexico market in support of Canadian companies.

In 2024, EDC facilitated more than CAD$4.8 billion in business support in Mexico across sectors such as agri-food, clean technology and advanced manufacturing. This momentum has continued into 2025, with CAD$2.5 billion in business support already provided in the first half of the year.

"EDC's work in Mexico is a reflection of the deep trust and collaboration between our two countries," said Jorge Rave, EDC's Regional Vice-President for Latin America and the Caribbean. "It's incredibly rewarding to see so many Canadian companies not only entering into the Mexico market but thriving because of it. For many Canadian exporters and investors, Mexico is a strategic market not only to from a North American supply chain perspective, but also as a launchpad for diversifying into new markets such as other countries in Latin America and beyond."

Canadian company success in Mexico

Through collaboration with the Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) and other Team Canada partners, EDC has supported several Canadian companies in achieving notable success in Mexico:

Blinds to Go ( Quebec ) – Has invested over USD$50 million in a new manufacturing facility in Saltillo, Mexico , which is already operational and employing more than 440 local workers, while also contributing to the company's expansion in Canada . In Montreal , the company recently created 30 new high-skilled jobs as part of its growth. This ongoing expansion will continue to generate additional jobs in both countries. The investment strengthens North American supply chain resilience and brings value back to Canada through job creation and global competitiveness. EDC has been actively supporting this venture through its teams in Mexico and Canada .

– Has invested over in a new manufacturing facility in , which is already operational and employing more than 440 local workers, while also contributing to the company's expansion in . In , the company recently created 30 new high-skilled jobs as part of its growth. This ongoing expansion will continue to generate additional jobs in both countries. The investment strengthens North American supply chain resilience and brings value back to through job creation and global competitiveness. EDC has been actively supporting this venture through its teams in and . FPS Food Process Solutions ( British Columbia ) – Delivered approximately CAD$4 million in advanced food processing equipment to Sigma Alimentos in 2025, building on an approximately CAD$3 million deal in 2024. FPS is now a trusted partner that is regularly invited to bid on new projects.

– Delivered approximately in advanced food processing equipment to Sigma Alimentos in 2025, building on an approximately deal in 2024. FPS is now a trusted partner that is regularly invited to bid on new projects. Moosehead Breweries ( New Brunswick ) – Re-entered Mexico in February 2025 through a partnership with Soriana, after a two-year development process supported by EDC and the TCS. The six initial orders totalled CAD$207,000 , followed by 18 more confirmed, with plans to shift to cans.

– Re-entered in through a partnership with Soriana, after a two-year development process supported by EDC and the TCS. The six initial orders totalled , followed by 18 more confirmed, with plans to shift to cans. Ran Foods ( Ontario ) – Launched Valley Foods private-label instant noodles with a major Mexican retailer, securing CAD$1.7 million in contracts and replacing a U.S. supplier. A two-month forecast sold out in Monterrey within a weekend, leading to 33 additional purchase orders. The company is now developing a full line of Asian-inspired products under a three-year exclusivity deal.

– Launched Valley Foods private-label instant noodles with a major Mexican retailer, securing in contracts and replacing a U.S. supplier. A two-month forecast sold out in within a weekend, leading to 33 additional purchase orders. The company is now developing a full line of Asian-inspired products under a three-year exclusivity deal. Super Pufft ( Ontario ) – Partnered with Soriana on Valley Foods private-label canned chips, securing CAD$1.2 million in contracts with exclusivity through the World Cup season. The partnership is expanding into new flavours and formats (e.g., small cans, chip bags, popcorn), reinforcing Super Pufft's footprint in the Mexican snack market.

