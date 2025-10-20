Delegates from 45 countries attending the AGM focused on embracing adaptability in global trade

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC) welcomes the international export credit and investment insurance community to Ottawa for the 2025 Berne Union Annual General Meeting (AGM). From October 20 to 23, representatives will discuss economic uncertainties, the impact of geopolitics on global trade, trade-focused financial solutions, and the transformative impact that artificial intelligence is positioned to have in export finance.

This year marks the first time in nearly two decades that EDC will host the Berne Union AGM – a flagship event that brings together senior leaders, stakeholders, and practitioners to engage on the most pressing issues in international trade and finance.

Each year, Berne Union members provide over US$3 trillion in combined trade and investment risk protection for banks, exporters and investors, representing nearly 13% of all global cross-border trade for goods and services. Through its AGM, technical workshops and outreach meetings on specialized topics, the international association offers platforms for its members to exchange ideas, share expertise, and collaborate on solutions impacting the global trade ecosystem.

"Canada's economy depends on strong, reliable, and adaptable trading relationships," says The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade. "As the world navigates economic uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, Canada is working with partners like the Berne Union and Export Development Canada to strengthen global trade resilience. By fostering innovation and supporting exporters in key sectors--from critical minerals to clean technology--we're helping Canadian businesses succeed abroad and ensuring our economy remains competitive and secure for the future."

"In such a pivotal moment for global trade, EDC – a long-standing member of the Berne Union – is honoured to host this year's AGM and welcome members to the nation's capital," says Alison Nankivell, EDC's President and CEO. "This AGM is a timely opportunity for the global export credit and investment insurance industry to discuss how we can better equip exporters and investors in this challenging global landscape. It is through cooperation and engagement with the global trade finance community that EDC can amplify its impact and generate new opportunities for Canadian exporters."

As the host export credit agency, the 2025 AGM offers EDC the opportunity to share its strategic agenda with international peers, demonstrate its impact on Canada, and underscore this country's commitment to global trade resilience. EDC will highlight initiatives that position Canada as a destination of choice for trade and investment, share ideas on how to approach the challenge of trade diversification, and explore strategies to promote innovation and responsible business growth.

"This year's AGM is set against a backdrop of significant regulatory, technological and geopolitical shifts, presenting complex challenges for international business," says Yuichiro Akita, President of the Berne Union. "Canada is a valued partner of the Berne Union and a recognized leader in sustainable trade.

Navigating moments like this is more manageable through collaboration with members, which is a central principle to the Berne Union's mission to strengthen and safeguard global trade and investment. The theme of adaptability emphasizes the critical importance of adjusting to the rapidly evolving landscape that shapes the export credit and investment insurance industry."

Participants will engage in workshops, plenary sessions and networking opportunities focused on enhancing collaboration among export credit agencies and insurers globally. The AGM will address emerging market dynamics and key sectors such as critical minerals and explore financial partnerships and strategies to support exporters in navigating global uncertainty.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca .

SOURCE Export Development Canada

Media Contact: Media | Export Development Canada, 1-888-222-4065, [email protected]