Explore The Natural Beauties of Texas With Matthew Keezer

Mr Keezer also advises those planning to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.

South Padre Island

South Padre Island is more than simply a college student's spring break destination. It is home to a Schlitterbahn waterpark, the Port Isabel Lighthouse State Historical Park, and luxurious beachfront lodgings, in addition to kilometers of sandy coastline.

As Matthew Keezer points out, South Padre Island is also abundant in wildlife, making it a perfect destination for birdwatchers and dolphin fans.

Garner State Park

The park's prominent feature is the spring-fed Frio River, where tubers may cool themselves during the summer heat. What's even better, the state campground hosts nightly summer dances where you can get your groove on while meeting other Texans on the road.

As Matthew Keezer says, even though Garner State Park will leave you with a sunburn, it will leave you with a desire to return the following year.

The South Rim of Big Bend National Park

Big Bend National Park in West Texas is the place to go if you want to be alone on your next trip. This spectacular national park is well worth the travel for activities ranging from camping to hiking to rafting. Spring and October are the most fantastic times to see this desert area.

Matthew recommends that everyone do these three things – visit Santa Elena Canyon, hike the South Rim, or take a driving drive along Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive.

New Braunfels

Because of the city's two tubing rivers, the Guadalupe River and the Comal River, New Braunfels is a popular summer vacation destination. The best thing to do? Book a riverfront vacation house here to enjoy the river even when you aren't gliding down the spring-fed waters.

As Matthew Keezer says, when you've had your fill of water activities, just head to Gruene Hall for the evening to enjoy live music and dancing.

Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is another Texas coastal city that provides for a fantastic trip, as the North Beach is the sandy beach destination you've been dreaming of all your life. But that's not all – the Texas State Aquarium is a great site to learn about aquatic life, and a visit to the USS Lexington gives you a behind-the-scenes look at a World War II Navy aircraft carrier.

According to Matthew Keezer, when you're not lounging on the beach with your toes in the sand, Corpus Christi offers a range of different activities that will keep you engaged during your stay.

