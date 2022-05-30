Explore. Discover. Enjoy. Canada's 100 Best List is Back!

In a post-pandemic culinary universe, supporting local restaurants and the people who love them has never been more critical to the survival and thriving of one of our most deeply impacted industries. The list offers a clear path for diners to make informed decisions, and holds up a standard for chefs to strive for.

The annual publication, led by Editor in Chief Jacob Richler, is a showcase of Canada's best places to dine as selected by a team of 100 judges and tastemakers, including:

Canada's 100 Best List is an unbiased metric of culinary excellence and reflects a consensus of knowledgeable opinions among a diverse group of esteemed judges. The list is tabulated using a bespoke software program.

"It is wonderful to see our restaurants back – hard at work at what they do best: creating culinary experiences that delight their patrons," said Richler.

An award-winning journalist and writer, Jacob Richler is the founding editor of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants, a biannual publication launched in March 2015. A food columnist and restaurant critic for several years, Jacob has co-authored three cookbooks and wrote about Canadian cuisine in his book: My Canada Includes Foie Gras. His recent collaboration with David Hawksworth – Hawksworth: The Cookbook – won Silver in the General Cookbooks category at the 2021 Taste Canada awards.

BEST NEW RESTAURANT HIGHLIGHTS

For the very first time, a Vancouver restaurant is ranked number one in the country. This year also marks a first for a Calgary restaurant who's been awarded Best New Restaurant.

The 2022 Top 20 Best New Restaurants list includes:

Major Tom , Calgary Osteria Giulia, Toronto D.O.P., Calgary Taverne Bernhardts, Toronto Pompette, Toronto Mimi Chinese, Toronto Eight, Calgary Pichai, Montreal The Pine, Collingwood Nupo, Calgary 20 Victoria , Toronto Gia, Montreal Say Mercy!, Vancouver Baan Lao , Richmond Enigma Toronto , 2020, Toronto Mastard, Montreal Jin Bar , Calgary Orchard, Calgary Aburi Hana, Toronto The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates, Oliver

AND THE AWARDS GO TO…

Best Farm to Table – Bika Farm – Sponsored by King Cole Duck

– Sponsored by King Best Sommelier – Ryan Gray – Sponsored by Robert Mondavi Winery

– Sponsored by Robert Mondavi Winery Best New Restaurant – Major Tom – Sponsored by Canada Beef

The new issue delves into the profiles of three industry players working to make a difference - Michael and Chastity Smith, Inn at Bay Fortune, Souris, PEI; Connie deSouza and John Jackson, Charcut Roast House, Calgary; and Ilya & Nadia Senchuk, Leaning Post Wines, Stoney Creek, Ontario.

The issue also includes Canada's 50 Best Bars - a comprehensive guide on where to sip and savour across the nation – including a focus on summer patios.

The List is a vibrant celebration of everything great and good on Canada's culinary scene right now. Written by Canadians, for Canadians. Now more than ever, supporting our local chefs is integral to the wellbeing of our cities, our cultural vibrancy and our touristic appeal – and a much-needed boost to our economy.

On newsstands June 6th and Apple News+. Available for download at canadas100best.com

About Canada's 100 Best List

The home for sophisticated food lovers, C100B is created by and for people who love to eat: restaurant+bar enthusiasts, home cooks and anyone who wants to make an informed decision about where to go on their next night out or what to cook when they're staying in. It's the place to go for restaurant and bar openings, food-forward stories, and unique recipes. Canada's 100 Best is not just a celebration of our country's vibrant food scene; it's a rallying point for in-the-know culinary adventurers.

