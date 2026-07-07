Explorance Honors 23 Organizations at Inaugural Metrics That Matter Learning Excellence Awards at Explorance World 2026

MONTREAL, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Explorance proudly recognized 23 organizations as recipients of the inaugural Explorance Metrics That Matter Learning Excellence Awards during a special ceremony at Explorance World 2026. These awards celebrate organizations demonstrating exceptional achievement in learning measurement, impact, and strategic value across three performance tiers: Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

The awards are based on rigorous benchmarks across vital learning KPIs such as learner satisfaction, Net Promoter Scores, reduction of Scrap Learning, and Estimated Performance Improvement. These distinguished organizations exemplify best-in-class learning and development functions that not only deliver effective programs but also prove measurable business outcomes.

The significance of these awards was further highlighted through two keynote addresses at Explorance World. Steve Lange, General Manager of the Metrics That Matter business unit, delivered a compelling keynote entitled "The MTM Vision & Roadmap: Optimizing the Value of Learning Investments." Lange emphasized the rising pressure on L&D teams to go beyond program delivery to build critical skills, show business value, and make smarter investments. He showcased how MTM is evolving from traditional measurement tools toward predictive intelligence, prescriptive guidance, and continuous optimization to help organizations surface insights faster and embed learning intelligence into business decision-making.

Complementing this forward-looking vision, Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group, delivered a keynote titled "Performance or Irrelevance: The Moment of Truth for L&D and Talent." Rochelle underscored the urgent challenge L&D leaders face to clearly demonstrate the impact of learning on business outcomes, warning that learning functions must transform from activity reporting to strategic business drivers or risk irrelevance. His insights emphasized the growing expectations for CLOs to demonstrate ROI, influence strategy, and contribute measurably to organizational success.

"These award recipients represent the forefront of a transformational shift in learning and development," said Steve Lange, GM Metrics That Matter. "They embody the integration of data-driven insight, strategic influence, and measurable impact that the business is asking for."

The MTM Learning Excellence Awards further reinforce the importance of comprehensive, standardized learning measurement platforms to help Chief Learning Officers and learning leaders answer critical questions such as "what good looks like," "how learning drives business outcomes," and "where to best invest resources."

Award recipients include:

Gold Award (Top 5% performance):

Belle Tire

Heartland Dental

Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies

United Health Group

Silver Award (Top 10% performance):

Pratt & Whitney Customer Training

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Saudi Aramco

T-Mobile Corp

Bronze Award (Top 25% performance):

Allegion

Aramco LDD

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Christiana Care

DP World

Federal Express

Johnson Controls International

Optum UHG

Palo Alto Networks

Petronas Group

SLB

Thermo Fisher Clinical Research

T-Mobile Customer Management

Trinity Health

Explorance World 2026 brought together L&D professionals, learning strategists, and industry innovators to explore emerging trends, practical frameworks, and cutting-edge analytics shaping the future of workforce development.

"Together, these awards and keynotes highlight that the future of learning measurement lies in the learning organization becoming a strategic partner to the business. To be a strategic partner, learning organizations need to predict business outcomes, guide business actions, and drive continuous workforce performance improvement at scale," concluded Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, Brandon Hall Group.

About the MTM Learning Excellence Awards

The MTM Learning Excellence Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance in learning measurement and outcomes. Winners are selected based on rigorous benchmarking across four critical metrics: Likert Average scores, Net Promoter Score, Scrap Learning reduction, and Estimated Performance Improvement. Drawing from billions of data points collected through MTM's standardized measurement framework, these awards identify organizations that exemplify data-driven learning excellence and strategic L&D leadership.

About Explorance

Founded in Montreal in 2003, Explorance is a global feedback analytics company that helps organizations listen deeply, act confidently, and grow meaningfully.

Explorance supports over 1,000 organizations in more than 50 countries, including 30% of the world's top universities and 25% of the Fortune 500. Explorance offers purpose-built platforms such as Blue, MLY, MTM, and BlueX, along with expert services in change management and analytics consulting.

With over 25 million users and more than 2 billion feedback data points, Explorance empowers institutions to enhance teaching effectiveness, employee engagement, and learning impact. With over two decades of innovation and a 95%+ customer retention rate, Explorance is recognized by Gartner, the QS Reimagine Education Awards, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, and Great Place to Work®.

Learn more at www.explorance.com.

SOURCE Explorance Inc.

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