MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Explorance, a Canadian leader in feedback intelligence and Responsible AI, today announced the release of MLY 3.1 to all Canadian customers. Designed to deliver insight without intrusion, MLY 3.1 introduces breakthrough capabilities in sentiment evolution tracking, psychological safety alerting, multilingual redaction, and secure AI summarization--while ensuring full compliance with Canadian privacy and sovereignty standards.

"MLY 3.1 is a transformational step toward insight that respects privacy, culture, and context," said Samer Saab, CEO of Explorance. "Organizations can now act faster and smarter--without sacrificing ethical AI principles or Canadian data protection laws."

What's New in MLY 3.1: Turning Feedback into Precision Intelligence

Enhance Redaction Features

Further your commitment to psychological safety and provide more flexibility and autonomy to everyone in your organization to redact sensitive feedback, with powerful central governance.





Further your commitment to psychological safety and provide more flexibility and autonomy to everyone in your organization to redact sensitive feedback, with powerful central governance. Protect Privacy with Multilingual Redaction

Automatically redact names or identifiers in both English and French, while maintaining meaning and context.





Automatically redact names or identifiers in both English and French, while maintaining meaning and context. Enhance Insight with Question-Aware Analysis

Interpret short or vague comments accurately by combining the answer with its original question, increasing insight coverage.





Interpret short or vague comments accurately by combining the answer with its original question, increasing insight coverage. Detect Risk with 10 Alert Categories

Identify sensitive or problematic feedback with expanded alerts, now categorized (e.g. Harassment, Wellbeing, Discrimination, Rule Violation).





Identify sensitive or problematic feedback with expanded alerts, now categorized (e.g. Harassment, Wellbeing, Discrimination, Rule Violation). Summarize Intelligently with LLM Flexibility

Choose between Explorance-hosted AI models (Canadian compliant) or bring your own LLM for summarization--all under your control.

What is MLY? The Future of Feedback Intelligence

MLY is Explorance's AI-powered qualitative analysis platform, designed to help organizations stop over-surveying and start learning more from what's already being said.

With three dedicated models--MLY for Students, MLY for Corporate Learners, and MLY for Employees--the platform enables organizations to deeply understand open-ended feedback across education, professional development, and workplace environments. MLY automatically analyzes qualitative data from surveys, evaluations, forms, and third-party systems to deliver insight into sentiment, themes, risk signals, and improvement opportunities.

Core Capabilities of MLY:

Comment Analysis at Scale -- Categorize and analyze thousands of open comments in minutes.

Sentiment & Topic Detection -- Surface what matters most and how people feel about it.

AI-Powered Summaries -- Get clear, bullet-point summaries of what's being said, without reading it all.

Psychological Safety -- Detect risky content, redact sensitive terms, and govern redaction workflows.

Integration-Ready -- Works seamlessly with Blue, MTM, and other survey platforms.

Multilingual by Design -- Analyze, redact, and summarize in English, French, and more.

Safeguarding Canadian Data: Built and Hosted in Canada

While many feedback intelligence platforms operate from international cloud environments, MLY 3.1 is developed and hosted entirely in Canada--ensuring complete alignment with national privacy standards and protection from extraterritorial data access.

MLY 3.1 is fully compliant with:

PIPEDA (Federal Privacy Law)

Bill 64 / Law 25 (Quebec)

FIPPA / MFIPPA (Ontario)

BC's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

"Explorance MLY 3.1 showcases the power of Canadian Decisional AI--where intelligence supports action, and ethics guide innovation," added Saab. "It reflects how Canadian-built platforms are shaping the global AI landscape with secure, responsible, and human-centered solutions."

Availability

MLY 3.1 is available to all Canadian customers as of now.

The platform is hosted in Canadian data centers and backed by Explorance's commitment to ethical AI governance.

About Explorance

Explorance is a Montreal-based global leader in feedback analytics and Responsible AI. Through platforms like Blue, MLY, BlueX, and MTM, Explorance empowers organizations in education, government, and enterprise to build cultures of trust and insight. Explorance is proudly Canadian, SOC2-compliant, and serves clients in over 40 countries.

https://www.explorance.com/products/mly

Headquarters: Montreal, Quebec

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Explorance Inc.