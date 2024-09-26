Experts in International Law and Urban Warfare Gather for Session at United Nations

As the world faces increasingly complex conflicts, including the escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, this important event, which featured Professor Alan Dershowitz, Barrister Natasha Hausdorff, Colonel Richard Kemp, Colonel John Spencer, and Major Andrew Fox brought together leading military and legal experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to delve into the challenges and implications of proportionality in contemporary conflicts, focusing on how proportionality can be effectively integrated into conflict strategies and the broader international legal framework. Understanding and applying proportionality in conflict is crucial for minimizing civilian harm and maintaining global peace and security.

"In their criticism, Israel's opponents are consistently erasing a remarkable, historic new standard they have set. In my extensive career studying and advising on urban warfare for the U.S military, I've never known an army to take such measures to attend to the enemy's civilian population, especially while simultaneously combating the enemy in the very same buildings," said Colonel John Spencer, Chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute (MWI) at West Point. "The international community fails to acknowledge these measures while repeatedly excoriating the IDF for not doing enough to protect civilians—even as it confronts a ruthless terror organization holding its citizens hostage, throwing out the idea of proportionality, without a clear understanding of what that means," he continued.

The event at the UN was critical, as the war against Hezbollah progresses, for media, academics, and diplomats to gain a greater understanding of what proportionality really means.

Added panelist, Major Andrew Fox, a military strategist, analyst and research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, "As the war against Hezbollah now intensifies, in response to the thousands of rockets fired at Israeli civilians, it becomes crucial for people to have a real understanding of what proportionality in conflict really means. War is awful and horrific, but people are naïve and lack the understanding of the reality of fighting a war." He added, "A comprehensive information operations campaign has stoked animosity towards Israel in the West. This campaign of disinformation about Israeli conduct in Gaza has had a clear political impact especially as see in the USA in an election year."

