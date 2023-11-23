Experts Gather to Address Gap in Prevention and Treatment of Mental Health Issues During Pregnancy and Postpartum as a Pathway to Improved Mental Health for Generations

2/3 of mothers felt so sad or anxious during pregnancy or postpartum that they were concerned about their mental health – of these, 1/3 felt this way most of the time. Less than half of mothers who are very concerned about their mental health accessed treatment or support.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Daymark Foundation, founded by the Michael H. McCain Family in 2020, today held its first National Perinatal Mental Health Policy Symposium in Toronto.

"Research shows that a mother's mental health is central to a family's wellbeing, and it is a leading determinant of a child's long-term mental and physical health," said Lauren McCain, Executive Chair of The Daymark Foundation. "Good maternal mental health care is critical to improving population-level mental health and the earliest form of intervention for child and youth mental health."

The symposium was attended by government, stakeholders and medical experts and practitioners, including the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Canada's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and the Honourable Michael Tibollo, Ontario's Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. Attendees also included experts from Women's College Hospital, Sick Kids, the Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative, Ontario Black Doula Society, and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

"New survey findings show that 60% of mothers did not access treatment because they didn't feel comfortable talking about it, didn't know they had a mental health issue at the time, didn't know where to go, or faced some kind of barrier to care," said Vani Jain, Executive Director of The Daymark Foundation. "Lack of awareness and poor access to care are issues that can and must be addressed."

"For far too long, women's mental health has not been prioritized by our heath care system. From the physical challenges of giving birth, to the added financial and social pressures, to isolation, to sleep deprivation ─ the transition to parenthood is physically and emotionally taxing," said the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health. "We're making sure that when someone is pregnant or has given birth, and is struggling with their mental health, they have the supports and services they need, when they need them."

"The Roadmap to Wellness outlines our government's plan to ensure that mental health supports are available for all Ontarians at every point in their lives," said the Honourable Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "Helping parents during the crucial perinatal period is important for their mental health, and for the long-term health and wellness of their child. I want to thank the Daymark Foundation for hosting this symposium and for their dedication to protecting the mental health of parents and children across Ontario."

Organizers felt that the National Perinatal Mental Health Policy Symposium was a step forward in elevating the issues, research and interventions, and catalyzing progress. Key issues discussed included access to care, effective management of health human resources, the unique needs of equity-deserving groups, and the connection between maternal mental health and infant and child mental health.

Quick Facts*:

BIPOC mothers are significantly more concerned about their mental health than Caucasian mothers (39% very concerned vs. 28%).

29% of new mothers and 25% of pregnant women felt they rarely or never had a support system.

21% of Canadian mothers experienced lack of or instability around basic needs such as housing or income during pregnancy or postpartum.

83% of respondents felt that many mothers only realize they experienced perinatal mental health issues well after they occurred.

2/3 of Canadian mothers are currently concerned about their mental health, and half of Canadian mothers frequently or always feel burnt out.

Of those that did receive treatment or support for their perinatal mental health, 95% found it helpful.

*Reference: Perinatal Mental Health - A Survey of Canadian Mothers (November 2023)

Additional Resources:

Published work on Perinatal Mental Health: Daymark Foundation

About the Daymark Foundation

Founded by the Michael H. McCain Family in 2020, the Daymark Foundation aims to transform the way we think about and address mental health in Canada. Priority areas include Women's Mental Health and Bipolar Disorder.

SOURCE Daymark Foundation

For further information: Media Contact: Taylor Jantzi, Global Public Affairs, [email protected]