Experior Trainings and Ongoing Support Update June 2021

GUELPH, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Experior Financial Group Inc. is pleased to announce that it continues to host live trainings and learning opportunities for both associates and people interested in learning more about what Experior Financial Group has to offer for a career.

Every Wednesday the Co-Founder & CEO Jamie Prickett hosts both a Canadian-focused webinar and a USA-focused webinar called a BTO. The BTO stands for Brand Timing and Ownership and is a great way for both associates and people considering a career in finance to learn more about why this is such a great industry and why Experior Financial Group is great for those considering a career in financial services. Anyone can join in at 8:30 p.m. ET in Canada at this link and 7:00 p.m. ET in the USA at this link.

Experior Financial Group Inc is also pleased to announce that BTO's are being run in Tigrinya on Fridays at 7 p.m. ET, which everyone can watch by visiting this link.

As well, it has an associate hosting a BTO in Spanish every Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET, which everyone can watch by clicking this link.

Experior also offers in-house learning opportunities for associates with offerings of weekly Products on Thursdays for CE Credits and PDU's in Canada. Our product partners join the CXO, Shelden Smollan for training on insurance, investment products and more. Helping associates meet their educational requirements is just one more benefit Experior provides the team. Weekly trainings with the USA product partners also occur on Thursday for associates south of the border.

Additional trainings, workshops and seminars are put on by both Experior Financial Group as well as some of the top Executive Directors in the company. Experior encourages all our associates to hold and attend as many trainings as they can. Experior believes trainings are necessary and meaningful to make all the difference to success in the industry.

Looking for a company to partner with and connect to? Experior can be just the right place for everyone. For more information, attend one of the BTOs, as linked above, or visit Experior Financial Group.

