Experion Technologies Among America's Fastest Growing Companies for Seven Consecutive Years with 111% Growth, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Product Engineering

The Company has yet again featured among the elite companies driving economic growth in the USA despite global challenges, affirming its place among America's growth leaders

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Inc. revealed today that Experion Technologies has made it to the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the seventh year in a row, with 111% growth in the last three years. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Manoj Balraj, President, and Co-Founder of Experion Technologies said, "Being recognized among the fastest growing companies for seven consecutive years makes us want to do even more, and better. Digital product engineering is our passion, and it's been a privilege to build something we truly love working on for the last seventeen years. We have grown because our customers trust us to deliver exceptional experiences, and we earned that trust through persistence and hard work. This honor reflects all the inspiring and creative work our team members put in to excel in digital product engineering."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies, founded in 2006, is a Global Product Engineering Services company offering enterprises future-ready and transformative digital solutions. The organization's product engineering maestros work out of three development centers in India and eight offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Experion has been recognized by Everest Group, Frost and Sullivan, Inc. 5000 and Clutch for demonstrating expertise in Digital Software Product Engineering services. Experion brings expertise in the latest technology while crafting exceptional product experiences while harnessing Data & AI and Experience Design capabilities.

As a partner to 500+ global customers across 37 countries, including Fortune 500 companies, Experion's team of 1,500+ product engineering maestros is focused on creating meaningful value, innovation, and shared success through digitally driven programs.

To know more, please visit https://www.experionglobal.com/

