Experiential Learning Leader, Riipen, Host Panel Discussion on Ontario's Workplace Pandemic Recovery Strategy

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Riipen hosted a panel of Ontario business and education leaders to discuss Ontario's workforce strategy moving out of the pandemic. The panel highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for reskilling to keep up with the changing demands of the workforce and the critical role that work-integrated learning will play in the province's post-pandemic economic recovery.

"By bringing awareness to remote work-integrated learning experiences, we can take another step forward in democratizing workplace opportunities," said Dana Stephenson, CEO of Riipen. "We are working to shine a light on programs that give recent graduates, new Canadians and workers in industries undergoing digital transformation an opportunity to learn new skills that will make them competitive candidates in the ever-evolving job market."

The panel explored the challenges presented by the pandemic job market and explained some of the labour market trends emerging on career-focused platforms such as LinkedIn. Also discussed were the experiences of post-secondary students seeking to break into the workforce as new graduates, and the creative ways in which institutions have pivoted to support their students.

Joining the event to welcome attendees was Hon. Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. Minister McNaughton reflected on the unique challenges undertaken by jobseekers throughout the pandemic and reiterated the Government of Ontario's continued commitment to support its workforce.

"Hardworking people are just waiting for a chance to share their skills and build their community," said Minister McNaughton. "Across our province, workers are motivated but need a hand up. By providing them with opportunities to gain experience and learn new skills, we will meet the demands of our changing world, unleash our full potential, and bounce back stronger than ever."

As Ontario begins to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we have a highly skilled workforce prepared to take on the challenges of economic recovery. By providing opportunities to gain new skills and experiences through work-integrated learning, we can prepare our next generation of talent for the future of work.

