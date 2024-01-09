EXPERIENTIAL HOSPITALITY BRAND ARCANA LAUNCHES ARHOME, THOUGHTFULLY DESIGNED GUEST DWELLINGS DELIVERED FULLY ASSEMBLED

- Brand releases 25 guest cabins for private purchase -

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Experiential hospitality brand arcana is excited to announce the launch of its infinite arcana experience with ARHOME, design-forward guest dwellings delivered fully assembled, available for individual purchase. To celebrate the launch, ARHOME is offering an introductory limited release of 25 guest suites starting today, built in Canada and delivered Spring 2024.

All elements of ARHOME are intentionally designed to orientate guests towards nature while ensuring complete comfort. The combination of fine craftsmanship, hospitality grade finishes, and materials chosen with sustainability at the forefront, results in a one-of-a kind, fully assembled, prefabricated alternative to those looking to add guest accommodations.

"We launched ARHOME in response to the overwhelming demand and interest from our guests and fans of the brand to own these iconic structures, which serve as the cornerstone of the arcana experience," says Jeremy Hill, co-founder, arcana. "ARHOME is a blend of functionality, luxury and connection offering a sanctuary where every moment is crafted with your comfort in mind."

ARHOME is 275 square feet and features beautiful floor-to-ceiling red oak interiors, a large picture window that offers expansive views, a queen bed, a well-equipped kitchen including dining table, a full bathroom with rain shower and separate water closet, heated floors and air conditioning for year-round comfort, a built-in sound system and luxury finishes throughout; with a starting price of $225,000 CDN.

ARHOME is designed with hospitality in mind and can be your very own private weekend hideaway, the perfect guest house or short-term rental and is custom built in Canada and arrives fully assembled. ARHOME can be delivered and shipped across Canada within eight to twelve weeks from purchase. Hookup to electrical, water and waste is required for use.

Canadian-designed and built, ARHOME is conceptualized with sustainability in mind by award-winning Vancouver-based architect, Michael Leckie of Leckie Studio and built by Oakville-based Hummingbird Hill Homes and Toronto-based Studio Morro.

ARHOME highlights include:

INTERIOR

Red oak interiors, heated floors and air conditioning

Premium kitchen appliances: Porter Charles stove-top, oven and hood range, complemented by a whisper-quiet, 4.1 cubic feet built-in Vitrifrigo fridge

stove-top, oven and hood range, complemented by a whisper-quiet, 4.1 cubic feet built-in Vitrifrigo fridge Built-in Sonos speaker system, controlled through smart panels

Rain shower and private water closet

Lunos system that filters air and eliminates the need for in-wall ducting

Discrete storage solutions

EXTERIOR

Choice of three exterior finishes: Corten steel and natural or black stained wood cladding. The arcana iconic mirrored steel cladding is available upon request.

ARHOME

Created by arcana, ARHOME is a thoughtfully designed guest dwelling solution, custom built in Canada and delivered across Canada within eight to twelve weeks. For additional information and ARHOME details and specs, please visit findarhome.com. ARHOME high res imagery can be found here . Visit ARHOME at the Interior Design Show (IDS Toronto), January 18-21, 2024.

ABOUT ARCANA

arcana, an experiential hospitality and well-being brand opened its first location in 2021 in Collingwood and is now preparing to open its newest location in Muskoka in 2024. arcana will feature 23 private, architecturally striking cabins situated on over 160 acres of forested property with more than 3,000 feet of waterfront. arcana guests can participate in self-guided, year-round wellness experiences that inspire introspective exploration through engaging with the natural environment. For more information visit findarcana.com

