Experienced Executive to Lead Marcone Commercial Kitchen Sales in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- Marcone Commercial Kitchen, a division of North America's leading repair parts distributor, announced today that Michael Walker has joined the company as National Sales Manager for Canada.

"Marcone has seen tremendous growth in the Canadian market and we see ongoing opportunity to provide reliable parts delivery there," said Keri Llewellyn, President of Marcone Commercial Kitchen. "Michael's industry expertise and leadership abilities will be key in formalizing Marcone's partnerships with service agents moving forward."

Walker brings more than 20 years of sales experience to the role, including positions with original equipment manufacturers such as Electrolux and Samsung. For Marcone, he will establish and deepen partnerships with service agent companies throughout Canada to help boost their productivity, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The addition of a Canadian sales manager follows news of marked growth in that market for Marcone. The company recently was named a Master Distributor for Garland Canada, and now offers overnight delivery of Garland, Lincoln, Cleveland, Frymaster, Merrychef, Convotherm, Multiplex, Kolpak and Delfield Genuine OEM parts in Canada.

Marcone Commercial Kitchen launched last year in response to industry research suggesting that commercial kitchens throughout the U.S. would benefit from less downtime by utilizing Marcone's artificial intelligence technologies and vast distribution network. The success of its U.S. operations led to its growth in the Canadian market, where it relies on multiple distribution centers to provide industry-best delivery times with both ground and air options. In addition, it utilizes smart technology within its warehouses to ensure that 99.5% of in-stock orders ship the same day when placed by 4 p.m. EST in Canada.

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise operating out of nearly 200 locations throughout North America. Offering unparalleled product breadth, know-how across our national footprint and ease of doing business via leading-edge technology, servicers prefer Marcone because we amplify what they do best: take great care of their clients with speed, reliability and accuracy. Learn more about Marcone at www.marcone.com.

