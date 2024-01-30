EXPERIENCE THE WINTER OF YOUR DREAMS AT CHELSEA HOTEL, TORONTO

Jan 30, 2024, 10:22 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto is definitely a city worth bundling up for, with plenty of exciting winter activities, events, and festivals. Embrace the winter season with comfort and convenience in the heart of downtown Toronto, courtesy of Chelsea Hotel. And remember, as Family Day weekend and March Break approach, we have special rates for stay dates through February and March! Our central location ensures comfortable family accommodations and easy access to all the city has to offer.
Here are a few reasons to visit the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto during the winter season:
- Winter Wanderer Sale: Save up to 20% off your stay at Chelsea Hotel, Toronto. Don't miss out on a chance to experience elevated comfort in our renovated Executive rooms, ideal for both leisure and business travelers. Choose from king or two double beds with amenities including private balcony access (available in most rooms), Nespresso® coffee machines, 50" flat screen TV, mini-fridges, and stunning views of the downtown core.
- Bed and Breakfast: Park, sleep, eat, repeat! Unwind and relax with our Bed and Breakfast Package at Chelsea Hotel, Toronto! Enjoy the ultimate staycation including a two-for-one breakfast deal and complimentary underground hotel parking, with added benefits of an adult-only oasis on Deck 27, free Wi-Fi, and much more! Relax, recharge, and explore the city at your own pace. Terms and conditions apply.
- More Ways to Save: Discover an array of special offers for everyone! Visit our website's offers page for more details on all the offers. From discounts for CARP members and CAA members, to packages with free parking, there is something for everyone!
- Premiere Family Destination!
- Family Day (February 17-19): Join us over Family Day long weekend. Book your stay starting on February 1st for stay dates between February 15th to 19th with a flat rate from $159. Enjoy the hotel's dedicated Family Fun Zone, featuring the only indoor 130 ft. waterslide in downtown Toronto, and guests can expect a line-up of free family-friendly activities all weekend long. Terms and conditions apply.
- March Break (March 8-17): During March Break, the Chelsea is your family's playground. Book your stay starting on February 1st for stay dates between March 7th to 17th, at the low rate from $169 on weekdays and from $189 on weekends. Enjoy complimentary events and activities all week long, from movies to magic shows and everything in between. Terms and conditions apply.
- Flavourful Offerings: Elevate your dining experience with our revamped Elm Street Bar & Lounge, where a diverse menu awaits your taste buds. Don't forget to follow @chelseahoteltoronto on Instagram and receive a 20% off coupon to Elm Street Bar & Lounge. Alternatively, indulge in value-friendly options at Market Garden restaurant for breakfast and dinner, or savor a quick and convenient coffee and sandwich combo at Expresso Coffee & Wine Bar for those on the go.
- Fun in the City: Toronto definitely puts the 'wonderland' in 'winter wonderland'! Enjoy one of the many downtown ice rinks, including the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail, located across the street at College Park. The Art Gallery of Ontario (one of the hotel's Show Your Key and Save partners), will be offering Family Day fun for familiar to enjoy drop in programs, guided tours, and workshops. Stay at the Chelsea Hotel, and get discounted admission to the gallery. For comic book fans, Toronto's comicon returns on March 15th. Check out Destination Toronto's website for more winter activities suggestions in the city.
- Your Room Key Unlocks More Than Just Your Door: Ask the hotel's concierge team about the Show Your Key and Save program. Chelsea guests receive exclusive discounts to some of Toronto's top attractions, including the Ontario Science Centre, the Art Gallery of Ontario, and Little Canada, to name a few.
As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools – including the "Corkscrew" - downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com
