EXPERIENCE THE WINTER OF YOUR DREAMS AT CHELSEA HOTEL, TORONTO

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto is definitely a city worth bundling up for, with plenty of exciting winter activities, events, and festivals. Embrace the winter season with comfort and convenience in the heart of downtown Toronto, courtesy of Chelsea Hotel. And remember, as Family Day weekend and March Break approach, we have special rates for stay dates through February and March! Our central location ensures comfortable family accommodations and easy access to all the city has to offer.

Here are a few reasons to visit the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto during the winter season:

Deck 27 (CNW Group/Chelsea Hotel, Toronto) Family Fun Zone (CNW Group/Chelsea Hotel, Toronto) Elm Street Bar & Lounge (CNW Group/Chelsea Hotel, Toronto)

About the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools – including the "Corkscrew" - downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com

SOURCE Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

For further information: Media contact: Tracy Ford, Director of Public Relations, Tel: +1 416-585-4396, Email: [email protected]; Menaka Swaminathan, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator, Tel: + 1 416-585-4371, Email: [email protected]