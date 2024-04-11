Experience the Ultimate Girl's Day Out in Calgary: April 13 & 14 - BMO Centre

CALGARY, AB, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Women's Show presented by Mayfair Diagnostics is happening on April 13 & 14 at the BMO Centre, Stampede Park. The National Women's Show is the perfect place for every woman to leave behind the stresses of daily life and immerse herself in a day of pure enjoyment. This eagerly anticipated event offers an unparalleled opportunity for women to indulge in a day dedicated entirely to themselves. From shopping for the latest trends to sampling delicious food and wine, the National Women's Show promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. It's not just an event; it's a chance for mothers, sisters, and best friends to come together, bond, and create lasting memories in an atmosphere filled with entertainment, excitement and laughter.

Special guest appearances and exciting entertainment on the Main Stage , including: a Magic Mike like performance by the Men at Klub Kave, direct from Toronto , Fashion Shows by NRT Fashions and much more!

Visit the World of Taste and Sip n' Social Lounge to sample delicious food, wine and spirits .

Buy local and support artists and craftspeople in the handmade artisan feature zone.

Be inspired and informed by special guest presentations on the Life & Learning Stage .

When: April 13 & 14, 2024

Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park

Hours: Saturday, April 13, 10 AM – 6 PM, Sunday, April 14, 10 AM – 5 PM

Tickets: $12 online www.nationalwomenshow.com

About National Event Management

The National Women's Show is produced 5 times a year in Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Quebec City by National Event Management. With over 45 years of experience, National Event Management produces some of the largest & best-attended shows in North America. For more information on National Event Management, visit www.nationalevent.com.

For further information: To book interviews with a guest speaker or to make arrangements to come cover the show please contact: Lisa Spodek, Director of Marketing, 1-800-891-4859 ext. 225, cell: 647-709-7034, [email protected]