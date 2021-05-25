Experience The Best Out West: The Westley Hotel In Downtown Calgary Invites Individuals to Plan Now and Travel Later

Centrally situated near the city's Eau Claire neighbourhood on 4th Avenue between 5th & 6th Street SW, The Westley will bring a fun, spirited energy to downtown Calgary. With an open transition from the restaurant to the hotel lobby, two functional meeting spaces, a sunlit fitness facility, the pet-friendly hotel will serve as a versatile destination where discerning locals and guests can meet, work and play.

"Guests of The Westley Hotel can expect genuine, personalized service that balances cool sophistication and down-home hospitality," says Ian Jones, The Westley Hotel's General Manager. "Our talented team is ready to welcome visitors and the local community into our vibrant boutique atmosphere."

The hotel's interior has been completely reconstructed and redesigned from its former office building layout, resulting in 104 fresh, modern guest rooms, an open-concept lobby lounge area and an outdoor patio. Calgary's Frank Architecture infused personality and character into the interior design inspired by the theme "Proper Wild", a playful tribute to Calgary's deep connection to the oil industry and its wilderness roots. Contemporary art is featured throughout the hotel with custom pieces by local artists Maya Gohill and Tanya Klimp displayed in the restaurant and lobby. A custom light installation by renowned New York artist, Danielle Trofe, hangs above the entrance welcoming each guest. Nodding to the building's 70s heritage, accents of velvet, fringe and brass throughout both public and private spaces creates a comfortable yet chic aesthetic that embraces a modern-meets-vintage setting.

The Westley Hotel is also set to be a must-visit dining destination as notable Calgary restaurateur Cody Willis of Thank You Hospitality launches Fonda Fora, his newest contemporary Mexican concept located on the hotel's ground floor. At the helm of the kitchen is Chef Rafael Castillo, born and raised in the Yucatan Peninsula. His fresh and ever-changing menu will be guided by seasonality and quality ingredients. An impressive beverage program further enhances each dish making Fonda Fora the ideal spot to enjoy a crafted cocktail alongside expertly prepared cuisine. The hotel's in-room dining menu will also feature Fonda Fora's signature approach. Breakfast and all day café-style menus will be complemented with coffee roasted by local Monogram Coffee. Private dining options are also available for up to 20 guests.

"This is an exciting moment for Thank You Hospitality as we prepare to launch our first dining concept within a boutique hotel, taking the next step of integrating travel into our culinary offerings," notes Cody Willis, President of Thank You Hospitality. "We can think of no better partnership, as both The Westley Hotel and Fonda Fora strive to be destinations where locals and guests can enjoy great food and cocktails in an unparalleled and inviting atmosphere."

To mark the upcoming opening, The Westley Hotel and Fonda Fora are hosting a giveaway on Instagram via @thewestleyhotel . Locals can take to the comment section to nominate the person in their lives who they feel is deserving of a two-night staycation at The Westley. The prize also includes dinner for two at Fonda Fora and a curated gift basket.

Pre-booking is now available. To book your stay, please visit www.hilton.com.

The health and safety of every guest of The Westley Hotel is paramount. To learn more about the Hilton CleanStay program, please visit www.hilton.com/cleanstay

About The Westley Hotel:

The Westley Hotel, part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection Hotels, is the first of its kind in Western Canada. The unique boutique hotel, offering the utmost in comfort and customer service, is conveniently located on 4th Avenue between 5th & 6th Street SW. Situated near the heart of Eau Claire neighbourhood in Calgary's downtown core, the hotel is within walking distance to Prince Island's Park and the vast infrastructure of over 1,000 km of pathway following the Bow River. The Core Shopping Centre and the famous Stephen Avenue dining district are just a few blocks south. The hotel is defined by two functional meeting spaces and 104 comfortable rooms in six room categories featuring intriguing design and contemporary artwork. www.thewestleyhotel.com.

About Thank You Hospitality:

Founded in 2015 by Cody Willis, Thank You Hospitality owns and operates some of Calgary's most innovative and influential restaurants including the award-winning Native Tongues Taqueria and Calcutta Cricket Club, and the A1 Family of Restaurants (A1 Cantina, A1 Burrito and A1 Bodega and Café). Thank You Hospitality now welcomes its newest dining concept, Fonda Fora, a contemporary Mexican restaurant located on the ground floor of The Westley Hotel in downtown Calgary. Fonda Fora will transport its guests to Mexico City with a chef-driven menu focusing on lightness, seasonality and quality ingredients. To learn more about Thank You Hospitality, please visit www.thankyouhospitality.com .



About Silver Hotel Group:

Silver Hotel Group (SGH) is a fun-loving, family-owned hotel company. Growing fast but never forgetting its roots, SHG understands that hospitality is all about people. SHG strives to excel in caring for its guests and offers the best in accommodation, food, service and hospitality. Guests make the hotel what it is, and it is SHG's mission to make them feel welcome in every sense of the word, all while consistently emulating the corporate vision of Passionate People, Exceptional Experiences. To learn more, visit silverhotelgroup.com .

