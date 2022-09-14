Experience MICHELIN Guide restaurants from the comfort of home with DoorDash

DoorDash Canada is the exclusive on-demand delivery platform partner of the MICHELIN Guide Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting today, Torontonians can experience a Michelin-rated restaurant meal from the comfort of their home, in an exclusive partnership with DoorDash in Canada. Following the MICHELIN Guide and Destination Toronto's inaugural event yesterday, the MICHELIN Guide Toronto includes local favourites like Amal, Fat Pasha, Favorites, Puerto Bravo and many more available on DoorDash for delivery. From charming cafes to high-end dining experiences, DoorDash is elevating restaurant delivery in the city for everybody to enjoy.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, hosting friends or family or feeling indulgent, DoorDash is making it easy to get Michelin-rated restaurant meals delivered to your door, no reservation or wait time required and a culinary experience as good as at the restaurant.

"As consumers continue celebrating special moments with loved ones at home, our partnership with Michelin comes at a perfect time, adding more sparkle to these moments," said Shilpa Arora, General Manager at DoorDash Canada. "Our steady focus on expanding our selection and increasing accessibility to high-end dining is making ordering from Michelin-rated restaurants convenient for our customers, with one in three Canadians ordering from our DoorDash Premium restaurant selection."

Michelin first launched in 1900 as a sales growth strategy to get motorists out on the roads. Today, the MICHELIN Guide evaluates restaurants and hotels in more than 60 destinations. Toronto is a part of Michelin's expansion into Canada, with Vancouver first selection expected later in 2022.

Restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide fall into these categories:

MICHELIN Stars: Restaurants may receive 1 to 3 MICHELIN Stars. One MICHELIN Star means "a very good restaurant in its category." Two MICHELIN Stars mean "excellent cooking, worth a detour." Three MICHELIN Stars are for restaurants with "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."

Bib Gourmand: Establishments that serve "exceptionally good food at moderate prices."

Recommended: Restaurants that Michelin inspectors choose to include in the selection without a specific designation, such as a Star or Bib Gourmand.

Green Star: Restaurants at the forefront of sustainable practices, including reducing food waste and sourcing ingredients locally.

Michelin inspectors evaluate restaurants using five criteria:

Quality products The harmony of flavours The mastery of cooking techniques The personality of the chef in the cuisine Consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

According to the MICHELIN Guide Toronto, the city's best restaurants available on DoorDash range from Lebanese cuisine to Thai delicacies and must-have dumplings.

"We are extremely excited to launch the MICHELIN Guide in Toronto and have DoorDash Canada as our exclusive on-demand delivery platform partner," said Cara Cornelius, Director of Food and Travel Experiences for Michelin Americas. "Culinary experiences are constantly evolving in terms of flavours, cultures and technique – but one thing we've noticed is the increased interest in chefs reconnecting with their guests through inspiring cuisine. With DoorDash, we hope to build on the momentum of bringing the MICHELIN Guide restaurant experience to the comfort of Canadians' homes."

MICHELIN Guide Toronto restaurants available on DoorDash will be displayed in a banner on their profile, and consumers will be able to search for Michelin-rated restaurant meals through the in-app search function. DoorDash is the only on-demand delivery platform partner in Canada that can highlight Michelin recommendations in app.

As part of DoorDash's Premium restaurant availability, and at no additional cost, Express Delivery is another feature that continues to elevate consumer experiences with delivery by ensuring that food quality remains intact as it travels from restaurant to consumer's doorsteps. Express Delivery guarantees delivery from DoorDash's Premium restaurant offerings to consumers' doors with the fastest possible delivery times, ensuring the food quality and composure remains intact. Express Delivery is also available in Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver.

Visit DoorDash Premium on the DoorDash app or online at doordash.ca to order from select restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide Toronto – no reservation or wait time required.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Michelin in Canada

Michelin opened its first North American tire production facilities in Canada in 1971 in Bridgewater and Pictou County, Nova Scotia. It's now a major contributor to the Canadian economy in the field of sustainable mobility, with activities in the tire sector but also around and beyond tires. The company currently employs around 4,000 people in Canada.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is working with tires, around tires and beyond tires to enable Motion for Life. Dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility and sustainability, Michelin designs and distributes the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs. Michelin provides digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences. Bringing its expertise to new markets, the company is investing in high-technology materials, 3D printing and hydrogen, to serve a wide variety of industries — from aerospace to biotech. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 22,500 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

