Expeflow & DIGITAL Launch Innovative Project to Augment Mental Health Administration

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Expeflow Inc. has announced the launch of an ambitious new project designed to revolutionize the way mental health administration is managed. With co-investment from DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies; and in partnership with iClerk and InnerQore Health: Psychology and Wellness, this initiative aims to significantly reduce the administrative burden on healthcare professionals, allowing more time for direct patient care.

Healthcare professionals often allocate up to two-thirds of their time to paperwork and administrative tasks, detracting from their capacity to provide patient care. The project will leverage AI agent technology to automate these routine processes, delivering industry-specific solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems and uphold stringent governance standards.

"At Expeflow, we are focused on easing the administrative challenges facing mental health clinicians," states Terry Stepien, CEO of Expeflow. "By harnessing the power of agents, we empower healthcare professionals to concentrate on what truly matters—the well-being of their patients."

Set to position Canada as a frontrunner in Agentic AI for healthcare administration, this project will develop AI agents working alongside mental health professionals to automate time-consuming administrative tasks while safeguarding patient data.

"AI development and commercialization is a cornerstone of industrial productivity, service delivery, and success for Canadian companies and Canadians." said Sue Paish, CEO of DIGITAL. "By uniting industry leaders, innovators, and academic partners, we're building the foundation for tomorrow's breakthroughs and ensuring Canada remains at the cutting-edge of global AI innovation and commercialization. We're proud to support organizations like Expeflow to help alleviate the administrative burden on health care professionals and contribute to Canada's global leadership in these emerging usages of AI."

"This initiative not only seeks to streamline operations but also enhances the overall quality of care." Dr. Jeremy Frank, CEO of InnerQore Health comments, "We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformative project that not only streamlines operations but also elevates the quality of care available to those who need it most."

With this pioneering initiative, Expeflow and its partners are poised to enhance the landscape of mental health administration, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, effectiveness, and ethical AI deployment in healthcare.

About Expeflow:

Expeflow is a Canadian software company based in Waterloo, Ontario that develops a cloud computing platform that helps healthcare companies manage digital workflows for improved business operations.

For more information, visit expeflow.com

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL is Canada's leader in accelerating the development and commercialization of Canadian-made digital technologies that address some of the most pressing needs across our economy and society. DIGITAL's model of collaborative innovation and co-investment advances the success of Canadian businesses through the development, adoption and commercialization of Canadian-made technologies while also growing a workforce that is skilled to fill the jobs of a growing digital economy.

DIGITAL brings together businesses, academia, community and government agencies to solve some of industry and society's biggest challenges - better and faster than any single organization can do on its own. Through the powerful model that combines cross-sector collaboration, Canadian IP creation and results-based co-investment, we unlock the potential of Canadian industry to lead and succeed in the digital world.

Ahead of the curve starts here. For more information, visit digitalsupercluster.ca

(Note to editor: A separate release focusing on Digital's initiative will be circulated accordingly.)

