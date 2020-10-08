Expedibox and Perfix Join Forces to Create 100% Québécois Smart Lockers

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Expedibox is proud to announce the integration of a new shareholder and major investment thanks to the arrival of Perfix, one of Canada's biggest players in the manufacturing of lockers and metal storage units. The two companies concluded the transaction yesterday, allowing both to mutually support each other's growth. The addition of this strategic investment provides Expedibox with a massive infrastructure and solid sales power, while Perfix can count on a new and growing technological niche. Details of the agreement remain confidential.

Since the beginning of its commercialization in 2019, Expedibox has experienced continuous growth and is pleased to have found the right partner to continue in this direction. As Francis Campbell, president and CEO of the tech start-up company, points out, the synergy came naturally: ''Perfix stands out for its ability to deliver a variety of customized premium quality products across North America. This partnership was the final step in order to become 100 % Québécois and we are really enthusiastic about what is next. ''

Perfix, for its part, already operates two plants, and has been adapting to the quick and evolving changes in the industry for over 33 years. Partial acquisition of Expedibox follows this same business logic, as stated by Marc Tardiff, president of Perfix: ''Expedibox has developed proven technology that is revolutionizing the world of parcel delivery in both the commercial and residential sectors. They have mastered deployment and continuous development. This alliance allows us to improve our service offering to meet a growing market demand. ''

In accordance with this agreement, Expedibox welcomes Perfix to its board of directors. The company, headquartered in Boisbriand, will support Expedibox in international development and plans to become its official producer of smart lockers.

SOURCE Expedibox

For further information: For media inquiries: Alexandre Vignola Côté, Associate, Expedibox, 438-521-9287 | [email protected]